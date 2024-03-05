After this Minister’s response in the Assembly there is no opportunity for applause by the LFI MPs

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with content from third parties. Therefore you may not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are in neither of these two cases, contact us at aide@huffingtonpost.fr.

Politics – You will get unexpected support. La France Insomisse gave Secretary of State for Development and International Partnership Chrysola Zacharopoulou a standing ovation after speaking on the situation. intolerable » In Gaza, this Tuesday March 5 at the National Assembly.

The question was posed by LFI deputy Thomas Portes who said “ Genocide of the Palestinian people “, the government official condemned the recent attacks by the Israeli army and ” Clarity » To Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, As you can see in our video at the top of the article.

” The human toll and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is intolerable. And Israel’s operations must cease. Thus answered Chrysola Zacharopoulou – who spoke in place of Stéphane Sjörn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs – ” crossing a ” A further milestone was when Palestinian civilians were targeted by Israeli soldiers during aid deliveries. »

“Acts of Great Severity”

Secretary of State ” Strong rejection “from France” towards these Israeli shots”, “acts of extreme seriousness”.In his words, and government support “A request to launch an independent investigation by the Secretary General of the United Nations. » “We demand truth, justice, respect for international law”she insisted.

Finally, Chrysola Zacharopoulou “ crossing point » to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza, believing that “ Responsibility for the blockade is clearly Israeli. »

A response that convinced the rebels and the entire Left in the Assembly. Most environmentalists, socialists, communists and rebel soldiers rose to applaud the Secretary of State while Macronist deputies stood still. For LFI elected officials, it is a question of underlining the fact that, according to them, the government has agreed with their position since the beginning of the Israeli operation. While trying to embody a camp of logic on this subject.

” When Portes Thomas was questioned, the Macronist minister agreed with him and took up all the arguments of the rebels. », Jean-Luc Mélenchon wrote to this effect on social networks, a few minutes after Chrysola Zacharopoulou spoke, before adding: “ Five months after the start of the massacre, our approach emerges as the only reasonable line for France. »

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with content from third parties. Therefore you may not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to disable it to access our videos. You cannot view this content because: If you are in neither of these two cases, contact us at aide@huffingtonpost.fr.

The Secretary of State’s speech – not so different from that of Emmanuel Macron and Stéphane Sjourn – is in fact widely circulated on social networks by melanconist troops. With the slogan: ” The position of the rebels becomes our diplomacy. »

Also see on HuffPost: