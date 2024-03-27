Game news After the success of the “play when you can’t” Switch, Xbox is considering different avenues

Xbox is taking a keen interest in the portable console market, taking inspiration from the success of the Nintendo Switch. A manufacturer wants to reinvent itself and enter new markets. It also shows two possible future innovations.

With Nintendo dominating the portable console market, it’s logical that there are jealous people. Some manufacturers are trying to get their share of the pie, like Sony with its PlayStation Portal or Valve with its Steam Deck. Phil Spencer, President of Microsoft Gamingrecently talked about his experiences with certain consoles and expressed some of his wishes for the future of the company.

In everyone’s head

Phil Spencer talked about this at this year’s Game Developers Conference New handhelds that are all the rage in the portable console market. is that ROG Alley From Asus, the Lenovo Legion Go or else Steam Deck, they all influence him. Already expressed his desire Renew the fleet of Microsoft consoles In various interviews, Microsoft Gaming’s CEO says that he wants “Its own Lenovo Legion Go may look like an Xbox”

I want to be able to launch the Xbox app in full screen, but in compact mode, and find all my content there. I want to start like these devices on my Xbox too. – Phil Spencer (Game Developers Conference 2024)

Spencer envisions two different design visions for this futuristic machine : Hardware approach versus software approach. According to him, already having strong ideas about what a portable Xbox console should look like, he reveals that he has actually learned it. Players can choose brands other than their own. For these players, he wants “Enhance the Xbox handheld gaming software experience“, especially for people who have “Windows based devices like Legion and Ally“

Expanded Universe

Phil Spencer is known for his tenure at Microsoft Pushing Xbox to be both a console experience and a platform that players follow on different machines. Today it wants to expand the experience beyond home consoles. “From a creator’s perspective, I want to be able to create a version of my game that covers more content and reaches more players.” According to him, this practice “It will reduce friction between players (…) If someone chooses to go play somewhere else, I don’t want them to feel like an inferior Xbox player.“

For many years, Microsoft has reinvented itself with its software And worked to bring its titles to as many machines as possible, in addition to developing a Game Pass subscription service. Without announcing a possible new console, Phil Spencer says he wants hardware innovation similar to software innovation like the Xbox Taking the example of the Wii. “It was a hardware innovation coupled with a great software innovation” The merger of Microsoft and Nintendo A CEO can turn to the benefits of a project that was started a few years back (without much explanation from the people involved).