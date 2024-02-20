After the death of Alexei Navalny, Paris summoned the Russian ambassador to France

Necessary items on February 19 at 6 pm

Russian authorities will hold Alexei Navalny’s body for at least “fourteen days” for “expertise”, according to his staff.

“Investigators told Alexey’s lawyers and mother that they would not return his body, which would undergo a so-called “chemical autopsy” for fourteen days”mentioned on X Opposition spokeswoman, Kira Armich.

Alexei Navalny’s widow vows to continue her fight

“Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband Alexei Navalny. (Vladimir) Putin killed the father of my children »his widow, Yulia Navalnya, says in a video broadcast Monday Social networks. The death of Alexei Navalny is under investigation “in progress” And not allowed “for now” To draw conclusions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Monday, at a time when relatives of the Russian opposition are calling for his remains.

Josep Borrell calls on the European Union to express support for the Russian opposition, following the death of Alexei Navalny.

“In tribute to (Alexei) To honor Navalny and his memory, we will propose to ministers to rename our sanctions regime for respect for human rights after him. Chief is responsible (Vladimir) Putin himself »He made the remarks ahead of a meeting of Union foreign ministers, to which the wife of Russian rival Yulia Navalny was invited.

Russian military exploits slowdown in Western aid to Ukraine, underlines ISW after capture of Avdiyvka

The Ukrainian army gave the information on Monday “heavy fire” Robotin, in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, was recaptured by nearby Russian forces during its summer counter-offensive, said Dmytro Likhovy, a spokesman for Ukrainian forces in the area. A reduction in Western aid to Ukraine allows the Russian army to launch “Opportunistic Offensive Operations” In some areas of the front, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The President of Ukraine visits the front

Volodymyr Zelensky went to the front line in the Kupyansk region on Monday, the Ukrainian president announced in a press release. The head of state, she clarified, visited the command post of the 14th battalionE Mechanized Brigade and took stock of the situation with Lt. Col. Oleksiy Trubnikov.

The ICRC investigates the fate of 23,000 missing since the start of the war

“In the last two years, the (International Committee of the Red Cross) Received more than 115,000 tracing requests from families in Ukraine and Russia by telephone, through its online platform, by mail or during face-to-face visits »The organization announced.

Europe “must move to a war economy”, believes Raphael Glucksman

on BFM-TV/RMC. Rafael Glucksmann, head of the Socialist List in the European elections, judges “crazy” Nor is Europe “War passed into the economy”Two years after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force says it has shot down two Russian planes