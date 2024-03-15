After Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West, one of the best PS5 exclusives could be announced on PC next month.

Over the years, The Last of Us saga has brought together millions of fans around the world through video games or the HBO series. The post-apocalyptic plot immerses its players in the epic story of Eli and Joel, who are brought together by a common goal that will take them across the United States. The second opus, which featured Rage for Revenge, also enjoyed massive success on the PlayStation. While Ghost of Tsushima will be available on PC on May 16, will it be possible for other PlayStations to do the same? According to this leaker, The Last of Us Part II Exporting to PC soon!

The Last of Us Part 2, Coming Soon to PC?

The trend towards exclusivity seems to be dying out, and The Last of Us Part II may also soon be available on other platforms. Here are the words of the leaker Silkknight, who made the announcement on the social network Announcement next month Regarding exporting a post-apocalyptic product to PC. The leaker added that there will be a longer period than usual between the announcement date and the release day. Although the author of this information has not provided concrete evidence, his history of leaks lends credibility to his claims. indeed, It was Silkknight that announced the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima on PCBefore the Sony teams did it.

“Sony’s upcoming PC game is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. It is scheduled to be announced next month, although the exact date is not known. The release date will be a longer than usual period between ‘announcement and release day.’ via @Silknith



In the footsteps of the first opus

This possible PC port follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, The Last of Us Part 1, which arrived on the platform in March 2023. Despite everything, fans hope that this version will not suffer from the problems that affected the first opus. On PC, the release of TLOU Part I was very rocky, with users reporting performance issues, poor optimization, and frequent bugs. Naughty Dog quickly addressed these concerns with a series of updates, Gradually improving game performance and stability.

All is well for this first part of Ellie’s adventures, but it is very likely that the Naughty Dog teams will take a little longer to improve this (potential) PC version of The Last of Us Part II. For now, these are just leaks, and fans who have been impatiently waiting to jump into the adventure on PC will still have to be patient. Who knows, maybe an official announcement from Sony is coming next month?