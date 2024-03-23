Game news After FF7 Rebirth, Final Fantasy 16 responds with its excellent second DLC, and it has many surprises in store.

While some are working to end Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the creators of the saga have decided to give it another level with a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI’s second DLC. Entitled “The Rising Tide”, this additional chapter sheds light on a primordial previously lost…

Watch Final Fantasy XVI on Fnac

Velistia’s world expands

It’s been almost a year since the sixteenth opus of the series The final fantasy came into being, and the world of Velistia was introduced Final Fantasy XVI With the arrival of its first DLC there is a chance to expand once, Echoes of echoes, last December. In this additional chapter, Clive, JillAnd Joshua Explore an abandoned tower where many enemies await them. This is actually the focus of the adventure, as it focuses on exploration and combat. Final Fantasy 16.

But if it is the descriptive side of the title Square Enix Which interests you, know that the game’s second DLC, The Rising TideBase promises to clarify the gray areas left by the game, especially concerning The eighth primitive, which we thought was lost until now. We already got a glimpse of it in the trailer that introduced the two DLCs a few months ago, which you can also see in the header of this article, But it’s in a brand new dedicated trailer that this new burst of content is revealed.

In search of a lost primeval

In the trailer below, Clive and goes to the territory of his companions MysidiaA well-known name among the fans of The final fantasy Because it appears in games like that Final Fantasy II, IVAnd Final Fantasy Dimensions Do not send it to anyone other than him. In this green earth, Clive New characters will meet people with complicated pasts, and will be able to learn more about what happened to them Primitive LeviathanWhich we can also see in full confrontation in the trailer:

way to Leviathan Sounds fraught with difficulties, but Clive He will not be alone in facing the dangers that await him. along with Jill, TorgalAnd a mysterious character, he must face new enemies and help Messenger of LeviathanWhile trying their best to push back Ultima whose presence feels heavier the closer he gets Lost Primordial. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out about the story, as the DLC will be released April 18, 2024In less than a month!