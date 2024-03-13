After a 7-year absence, this champion hated by LoL players returns to the professional scene and blows everything up!

The pro League of Legends meta is different than the average player. Some champions never find their place on the stage, as they are ill-suited for very high level play as their kit is designed more for solo play. And yet, a character that we haven’t seen in one of the major leagues for over 7 years has just made a remarkable return.

An unexpected choice

Despite being released in 2009, Sheko has only appeared 45 times in official competitions. For example, in 2023, he was picked 6 times, and lost 4 of his matches. His last appearance in the LCS (North American League) dates back to 2017. It was Jungler Moon, then playing for FlyQuest, who tried to pick up. He played it twice… and lost twice. Since then, Shako went missing until March 10. During a match between NRG Esports and 100 Thieves, 100 Thieves’ jungler River shocked everyone by locking down Dark Jester during the champion selection phase.

This epic was picked after the opposing team locked down their jungler, Ivern. An unconventional pick that therefore surprised the casters, as you can see in the video of the match.

Despite this unusual pick, 100 Thieves won against NRG Esports. Certainly, with a KDA of 1/2/8, Sheko didn’t have a clear impact on the game, but from the 21:50 minute, River started a great team fight in the opposing jungle. A battle that his team winsAnd that ensured them victory in the process, taking a comfortable lead in gold and subsequently securing Baron Nashor.

The real return of the Jester of Darkness?

In truth, it is highly unlikely that Sheko will come back strong. Since the start of Season 14, he has only been picked twice by professional players in official leagues, and he only managed to win the match we told you about. Because of his spell kit, he’s not only built for coordinated matches at the pro level, but he’s still an interesting pick for many players.

It remains a rather popular pick in the community. He is picked in 9.2% of games, even though his win rate is no more than 50% (49.8% in all ranks). On the other hand, he is clearly hated as he has been banned 26.6% of the time, making him the third most banned champion in League of Legends.