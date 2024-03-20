After a 3-year wait, the best Netflix animated series is back: the next season is coming in 2024

Definitely the biggest hit that Netflix has been able to create in recent years. Its most popular animated series returns to the forefront. Be prepared, because it can be tough.

Netflix has rewarded us with several ambitious projects that have delighted its subscribers in recent years. From Red Notice to Squid Game, Netflix has quickly established itself as a serious competitor in major film productions. And in terms of animation, they are not excluded. In fact, the animated series which was a hit 3 years ago is returning for season 2. Arcane will win the hearts of animation fans.

Arcane, what is it?

Arcane, an animated TV show produced by Riot Games (League of Legends) and French studio Fortiche, airing on Netflix in November 2021, tells the story of two sisters, Jinx and Vee, who both experienced a very difficult childhood. Through the world of Runeterra, the universe of League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra games, we follow the two very different fates of these characters as they discover the amazing scientific breakthroughs made by two genius scientists, Jace and Victor.. The series was well received by critics and audiences alike, posting an exceptional score of 100% on RottenTomatoes. With a budget of over $80 million, it became one of the most expensive animated series of all time. A single season was announced immediately, but after a 3-year wait, the release date for “Arcane” season 2 has finally been announced.

What to expect for season 2?

Good news for all fans of the series, the characters of Jinx and Vee will return, voiced by the original actresses. As for the new characters coming to the animated show, the trailer gives us some hints. The Warwick theme in video games was heard in the first trailer, while the second, released late last January, fully confirmed its presence.. Another character familiar to players will also appear: Mad Alchemist Singed. Additionally, this second season may change location and leave the Zaun District. Several clues lead us to believe that the country of Noxus will be the meeting place for this new season, even though nothing has been confirmed yet. You will have to be patient and wait till November 2024 to see the rest of Jinx’s adventures.