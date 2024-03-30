After 300 hours on The Last of Us 2, this fan makes a pretty cool discovery in the game

The release of The Last of Us 2 Remastered on January 19 has revived player interest in the Naughty Dog title. In addition to the graphics update, the game has benefited from the addition of new content, including new modes, a ton of cosmetics, and even a freeplay mode for guitar. A player recently made a strange discovery, a discovery that has nothing to do with new content.

“I have to play for them again.”

On Reddit, our player shared his discovery, which he made after more than 300 hours of play. He had never noticed before that cats could be found in The Last of Us 2. The cat in question that you can see in the image can be found in Chapter 5: The Park, where players take control of a young Abby as she searches for her father.

In truth, and as we can read in the comments, many people didn’t even notice it. Even a player with over 1000 hours of gameplay was surprised, as we can read below the post.

A very beautiful discovery, which excited the community. “I got platinum for this game and I didn’t notice a single cat, I didn’t know there were cats. Now I just want to play for them.”, “I didn’t notice either, and it annoys me. I’m making a collection of photos with all the animals, and all the other photos are hung and placed all over the game.”Or “I’ve played this game maybe 20 times, and watched countless playthroughs online, but I’ve never noticed the cats!” So we can thank this player for sharing his discovery, which is obviously for many people.

Principles surrounding cats

In case you were wondering, this isn’t the only cat present in the game. Players have specified in the comments that one can be found near the Convention Center and another near Barco.

Others have even developed a theory around cats “I see a black cat, which is appropriate because black cats symbolize bad luck and in his quest to kill Joel and let Ellie and Tommy live, his lover (Owen) and his former best friends (Mel, Manny), Nora, Leah And Jordan is dead.”. So the black cat would be a symbol of what happened to Abby.

It’s unclear if this theory is true or not, but it’s a touching little detail that many players have just discovered. Some even wonder if they can be petted, but it seems logical that they are wild, and have forgotten human contact.