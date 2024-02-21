After 27 years, Rockstar can finally offer one of the favorite activities of any good video game fan with GTA 6.

We’re not going to lie, but after the release of the GTA 6 trailer, we’re all now looking for any information on the title. Although we have a lot of information about it today, new leaks have come out and thus shed light on it The arrival of a brand new activity: a mini-game…fishing !

Is fishing available in GTA 6? We hope so!

First of all and once again, we like to warn you that the following statements are not at all official at the moment. So you should take this information with a pinch of salt. But, as we told you, new rumors have emerged, and it comes from this account nima02l.

It is in fact through several publications that this person has listed All new things we should have in the titleAnd according to his words, GTA 6 will have many mini-gamesAs we were able to tell you several weeks ago, but there is one in particular that caught our attention and that we were unaware of: Peach !

– The game has the most minigames of all GTA titles including golf, basketball, tennis, pool and for the first time, a new fishing minigame about diving and catching various sea creatures like fish, dolphins, sharks. etc., using a harpoon. — Nima (@nima02l) February 15, 2024

That is true today Fishing is definitely one of the favorite activities of the players through JVs. And for GTA 6, So this will be the first time in the history of the license that we will be able to practice this..

According to reports, we will also be diving Catching marine animals For example fish, dolphins and sharks and all this with a harpoon. At the moment, there’s no indication if we’ll have a resale system like Red Dead Redemption, so we’ll have to wait.

Animal and vehicle tracking system

Additionally, in addition to the introduction of fishing in GTA 6, it also seems that Rockstar Games is equipped with a tracking system similar to the game Red Dead Redemption 2.

To explain things simply, Players will have a detection/tracking system, both for vehicles and animals When they enter the map area. Additionally, when they find a car, it will unlock new modifications for that particular vehicle class.

– Vehicles/animals will have the same discovery/tracking system as RDR2. Each vehicle becomes part of your quest section once you enter it. Finding a certain number of vehicles in a class will unlock new modifications for that particular vehicle class — Nima (@nima02l) February 15, 2024

After all, we should have too Eagle Eye SystemAgain similar to Red Dead 2, which will allow us to highlight objects or targets in the open world.