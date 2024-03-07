After 10 years of waiting, the fans’ dream has finally come true

Minecraft is really starting to get old, but its popularity is still going strong. The cubic game will be with us for many years to come, that’s for sure. Mojang continues to take care of its creation, and implement more or less regular updates. The next one on the list will interest you. And there, we’re not kidding. A large portion of the community has been asking for a very specific addition for ages, and the studio has finally listened. The wait will be over.

More than ten years waiting for this addition to Minecraft

In 2011, a new animal was added to the Java version of Minecraft: the wolf. A faithful companion who never leaves us. It is possible to deal with it, but to tame it, to name it, in short, it can be your companion for the rest of the adventure. There is only one catch to all of this. Unlike cats, to name but a few, there is only one species of wolf. That’s all. So obviously, for a long time, fans campaigned to change that. In vain? Not now!

It’s official, Mojang is testing eight different variations for Wolf. It’s no joke, after almost 13 years of waiting, the dream will come true. We are exaggerating a bit, but it was indeed expected by many. In a message published on the official Minecraft website, the firm explained that each variety of creature will live in its own biome, and that some will be rarer than others. Obviously, the developers aren’t going to do things by halves, and we couldn’t ask for better.

At the moment, it is not yet available for everyone. This beautiful addition will come to Minecraft with the next major update. On the other hand, you can already detect this new feature through the most recent snapshot. The latter also included wolf armor which was highly sought after. For their part, fans are over the moon: “They finally added wolf types! », “Minecraft is back with this”, “This is the best snapshot of the game yet”.We can read especially on social networks.