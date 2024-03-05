Adopt this multifunction workbench in your workshop

Share, it’s good for morale!

With the rise in popularity of DIY, certain tools become essential for completing various projects in an orderly manner. For this purpose, Lidl offers you, at a very attractive price, the multifunction workbench of the PARKSIDE brand, designed to help you efficiently in all your DIY work.

Why Choose a Multifunction Workbench?

Much more than just a workplace,A multifunction workbench provides an ergonomic surfaceFor requirements as well as accepted the carpenter, Welders than mechanics.

for A carpenterIt gives Suitable support for sawing, mill or assemble.

In addition, theThe advantage of a multifunction workbench lies in its ability to foldFreeing up valuable space in your workshop.

Its stable structure is designed to support significant loadssurpassing the capabilities of a simple board placed on trestles.

This tool Allows the workpiece to be held firmly and pressure adjusted using a crankWhile providing storage space for your tools.

Find a multifunction workbench from the PARKSIDE brand

With this workbench offered by Lidl, Benefit from efficient tightening, Fast and respectful of your content.

it is Equipped with high quality MDF boardequipped withScale graduated in millimeters, Centimeters and inchesTo assure you flawless precision in your work.

Four adjustable plastic clamping blocks Strengthen the stability of your workbench.

Its strong steel tube frame, Equipped with a practical tool holderAssuring you great flexibility, while Crank, Designed for optimal comfortDesigned for long term use.

Technical specifications of this multi-use workbench

This workbench offers you Clamping width up to 235 mm and depth of 85 mm.

He could do it Supports a maximum load of 150 kgAllows you to work with heavy loads with complete peace of mind.

Dimensions of the assembled workbench is approx 60.5 x 79 x 63 cmAnd It can be reduced to 60.5 x 94.5 x 15.5 cm when folded.For a weight of approx 6.1 kg.

with Average rating by customers 4.6/5This workbench proves to be the most reliable work companion.

Find this PARKSIDE multifunction workbench at Lidl Priced at €19.99.