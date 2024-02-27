Adele rests her voice due to respiratory problems

Adele needs rest to find her voice.

During her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday as part of her Las Vegas residency, the singer-songwriter announced that she would be taking a break to recover from vocal issues.

“In the middle of last night – I’m sure you can hear it in my voice when I speak and when I sing. Your daughter was tired. I didn’t sleep very well…” Adele told the crowd at the concert, according to MailOnline. “And Ursula (from The little mermaid) came from my chest tonight. I can’t hit my high notes properly. I haven’t slept very well and my chest is on fire. »

According to the outlet, Adele, 35, admitted that it can be difficult to rest her voice while sharing a home with husband Rich Paul and 11-year-old son Angelo. “Immediately after this show, I will rest my voice. Now you can imagine how hard it is for me not to speak for three days? So I’m going to lie down in bed coughing until I’m out of breath…” she announced.

singer of Easy on me Added: “And not only is my partner a real talker, but so is my son. So I have to lock myself in a closet or something. »

The music star is currently in the middle of his Las Vegas residency. Adele’s residency began in November 2022 and is scheduled to end on June 15.