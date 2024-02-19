Adam was sidelined by Team BDS for his toxic behavior towards teammates and coaching staff during the LEC Winter Split 2024.

After deeming the behavior inappropriate, Team BDS decided to bench its topliner Adam. Repeated acts of toxicity and strife, especially with the head coach, reportedly led to the decision. Following these revelations, the French player and striker coach wanted to elaborate on the situation.

Adam was approved because of his behavior

The announcement of Adam’s unavailability for the rest of the 2024 LEC Winter Split Playoffs and the elimination of Team BDS (2-3 loss to MAD Lions KOI) led to important revelations regarding the internal situation of the French top laner in the team. According to Sheep Esports, Adam was removed from the main roster of Team BDS because his behavior towards his teammates and team staff was deemed inappropriate and toxic. These behaviors allegedly included taunting, derogatory comments and lack of respect towards the coaching staff and other Team BDS players.

Still according to Sheep Esport, it seems these behavioral issues are not new, with Adam showing a tendency to lose his composure during training and letting out screams in the middle of a session, contributing to a tense atmosphere. within the team. Tensions reportedly came to a head recently, culminating in a serious feud with head coach Yannis “Striker” Kela, which led to Adam being removed from the active squad. These events obviously raise questions about Adam’s future in Team BDS.

After this information was published, Adam and Coach Stricker, the two main figures quoted, quickly spoke out on social media. His speaking helped clarify certain aspects and put the facts into context, providing a more detailed view of the situation. Notably, Adam apologized to his teammates and his coaching staff.

Good evening everyone, In light of the accusations leveled at me by Sandor “LCS Eevee” Hove, I must be as transparent as possible with you. In his latest article, I disagree with accusations that I have shown signs of teasing, belittling and often humiliating my teammates throughout my career. BDS forcing me to sit on the bench during the end of this split was actually a debate that reached a certain climax with my head coach, Stryker.

These extremes forced BDS to bench me temporarily to make me realize that my actions had consequences and I accepted them. The striker is someone that I particularly like and he is someone that has been with me from the beginning of my career to where I am now. He is someone I respect a lot and will continue to respect. On the other hand, my anger points are shown in the article. Yes, I have anger issues and that was the area I needed to work on the most this year.

I disagree with the way the article came out, essentially making me out to be someone I’m not. It is also very important for me to apologize to BDS and to you who tirelessly support us game after game, day in and day out. I also want to apologize to my teammates and Janex, who gave everything to make up for my absence from the team today and who made me so proud even though I was watching from home. Able to stay where I am sad and disappointed. And finally, I apologize to the BDS staff and especially my head coach Stryker, who once again will always be someone I greatly admire and who I hope this story doesn’t fundamentally change anything between him and me.

I am a huge competitor, and my anger issues are a big result of that. However, I strive to be a better human being with each passing day, and that is why BDS chose to continue with me this year, because I am not the only monster described in this article.



Adam “Adam” Mann