Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE, Creative Gaming Laptop PC 17″ 144Hz Intel i7 RTX 4050 with Thunderbolt 4 – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE

A versatile, creative gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE The large format with a 17-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen that improves fluidity in games with its frequency of 144Hz is based on 16 GB RAM as well as a high-performance hybrid Core i7-12700H Intel Alder Lake Hybrid processor that accelerates processing. Multimedia is also for the GeForce RTX 4050 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card in the latest games as well as the fast 512 GB SSD storage that strengthens responsiveness. Designed for gaming and creating, this versatile black Windows 11 laptop also features a backlit keyboard and connectivity with USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6.



1199€



Features of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE

screen 17.3” Full HD LED IPS 144Hz ComfyView 45% NTSC Acer BluelightShield Thin Bezels (1920×1080, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i7-12650H Alder Lake-H (10 cores: 6P 2.3 GHz, 4E 1.7 GHz, 45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (32 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 Dedicated, Intel Iris Xe Processor and Integrated Optimus Collection 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe, 2280) Connections 3 USB 3.2 (Gen2, 1 powered) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0 network 6-x Wi-Fi (2×2, Killer AX 1650i), Bluetooth 5.2 + Gigabit Ethernet (Killer Ethernet E2600) Backlit keyboard Yes, 4-zone RGB Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Waves MaxxAudio speakers, TrueHarmony operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 hours / Li-Ion 4 cells 90 3560mAh 57Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 3 kg / 400.5 x 294.5 x 27.85-18.6

The Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE faces competition

Acer currently markets the Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE Baker And positioned as the only one in its category to adopt such a large format (17 inches) with Thunderbolt connectivity.

If this Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

You can also consult our student laptop guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE

Positioned partially on the back with its black design with angular lines and connectors, this laptop features 2 fans (adjustable via the NitroSense app), heat pipes and a grill air sports a decidedly gamer look using CoolBoost technology targeted by CoolBoost technology.

This creative gaming laptop PC integrates good connectivity with its USB-C Thunderbolt, its practical HDMI video output easily connects it to a TV or monitor, for example, its Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6x wireless modules to communicate and remotely To connect, its Ethernet and audio ports or its 3 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected to it.

In the dark you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

Gamers will appreciate that the screen has a refresh rate of 144Hz as it clearly improves overall fluidity, including in games, compared to the standard 60Hz.

With its Full HD definition and its 16:9 format, the screen is perfect for videos, especially since its viewing angles, both horizontal and vertical, are remarkable thanks to its IPS technology.

However, what a shame not to deal with a high-ranking IPS! Colorimetry is standard here.

In any case, thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen is more readable in bright environments (e.g. outdoors) than a glossy panel and is more comfortable for the eyes during prolonged use.

Performance, autonomy of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55-71KE is for those looking for a versatile large format laptop that performs well in gaming and creation.

It offers solid general performance that will satisfy maximum users. Because it is powered by an Intel Alder Lake Core i7-12650H processor with 10 hybrid cores and Iris Xe graphics solution, coupled with 16 GB of RAM.

Creative people will be especially happy with this heart. Because it ensures faster processing than the classic Quad/Hexa/Octo core processor and 8 GB DDR4/5, the difference is especially significant in areas that require CPU and RAM resources, such as 3D rendering, taking advantage of multi-core. Video editing or photo editing.

Developers will be more than happy that the GeForce RTX 4050 is on board. Because the GPU takes advantage of the computing power under the software, this dedicated graphics card accelerates the process, which is for example the case under Sony Vegas, Adobe Suite or VSDC.

Gamers will also appreciate the GeForce RTX 4050 ray tracing as the dedicated NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card is capable of running the latest games.

The GeForce RTX 4050 is used by NVIDIA Optimus technology to handle the graphics processing considered too heavy for the Intel Iris Xe graphics module integrated in the Core i7.

Whether it’s the Iris Xe or the GeForce RTX 4050, you can view photos and videos but also play light games. Much less powerful, the Iris Xe offers the benefit of low energy consumption which promotes autonomy.

In this area, expect about 6 hours on battery in light use.

Optimus actually automatically switches between Iris Xe and GeForce RTX 4050 in real time as needed.

On the storage side we obviously get an SSD, here with a capacity of 512 GB standard. If you need more space, you can expand the capacity using an external storage module such as a USB 3.0/USB-C/Thunderbolt device to benefit from faster transfers.



1199€



The fact is that an SSD consumes less energy than a hard drive, is more resistant to shocks, quieter and faster.

As a result, responsiveness and fluidity are better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

Specifically, we can access online game cards faster with an SSD than with a hard drive, while games/software launch faster, for example, as do processing and start/stop.

Finally, expect this versatile multimedia-oriented creative gaming laptop to warm up and make itself heard when pushed hard (e.g. games, therapy).

In addition, it can be attached to a ventilated support to limit its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).