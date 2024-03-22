Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG, Multimedia Gaming Laptop PC RTX 4060 Intel i9-H 15″ 144Hz with 1 TB SSD, TB4 and Large 32 GB RAM – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG

Perfect for multimedia work, creative gaming laptop PC Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG It benefits from a large amount of 32 GB RAM and a powerful Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900H processor that accelerates processing. This is also the case for fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB which reinforces its responsiveness. But the high-end GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card is suitable for the latest games. Designed for gaming and creating, this black Windows 11 laptop is also equipped with a backlit keyboard and connectivity with USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6.



Features of Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG

screen 15.6″ Full HD LED IPS 144Hz ComfyView (1920×1080, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i9-12900H Alder Lake-H (14 cores: 6P 2.5 GHz, 8E 1.8 GHz, 45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 dedicated, Intel Iris Xe processor and integrated Optimus Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2, Killer AX1650i), Bluetooth 5.2 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard Yes, 4-zone RGB Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 speakers operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 4 hours / Li-ion 4 cells 57Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.5 kg / 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG faces competition

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG is currently displayed Promotion at Carrefour And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the least expensive to offer such a high-performance and recent processor and graphics card with Windows with a high-capacity SSD and such a large capacity RAM quantity. is provided.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG

With its black design with angular lines and connectors located partially on the back, this versatile multimedia laptop has a decidedly gamer look aimed at gamers and creatives.

This creative gaming laptop PC offers good connectivity with 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 axis wireless module to communicate and connect remotely, Ethernet and audio port, output practical HDMI video for easy connection to TV . or for example a monitor or even 3 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when USB 3.0 devices are connected.

In the dark you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

To attract gamers, the screen is decorated with a frequency of 144Hz more than the standard 60Hz, which clearly strengthens the overall fluidity, including games.

The screen is perfect for videos thanks to its Full HD definition and its 16:9 format while its viewing angles, both horizontal and vertical, are remarkable thanks to its IPS technology.

With an anti-reflective treatment, the screen provides better visibility in bright environments (eg outside) than a glossy panel.

Performance, autonomy of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-92VG can be of interest to those who want to equip themselves with a versatile 15-inch multimedia laptop PC that performs well in gaming and creation.

That’s twice the average, thanks to its large RAM of 32 GB. Suffice it to say that it goes very well with the processor, an Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900H with 14 hybrid cores with an Iris Xe graphics module.

Thus we get good overall power that will satisfy demanding users. And especially among producers because this core guarantees faster multimedia processing than 8/16 GB DDR4/5 and the classic quad/hexa core.

We strongly feel the difference in areas that require RAM and CPU resources, such as 3D rendering, video editing or photo editing, taking advantage of multi-core.

Creative people will be more pleased that the dedicated onboard GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card accelerates processing under software using GPU computing power such as Adobe Suite, Vegas or VSDC.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ray Tracing is a high-end dedicated graphics card with NVIDIA Ada Loveless architecture that will also interest gamers as it is capable of running the latest games.

NVIDIA Optimus technology automatically activates/deactivates the GeForce RTX 4060 in real time based on the tasks performed.

Optimus in practice favors operation on the Iris Xe as less powerful as possible because it consumes less energy which promotes autonomy.

The light usage is about 4 hours on battery.

The GeForce RTX 4060 is used by Optimus for Iris Xe to handle graphics tasks considered too heavy, especially for gaming.

Storage is up to this configuration as it is assigned to a 1 TB SSD, which has a significant capacity to install and store multiple games, software and files, including personal productions.



Access to online game cards is much faster due to SSD compared to hard drive, while launching games/software, processing and starting/stopping is faster.

In fact, responsiveness and fluidity are better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

Because SSDs are faster, more energy efficient, quieter, and more resistant to shocks.

Finally, when it is pushed hard (e.g. games, treatment) this multimedia creator expects heat and noise from a gaming laptop PC with which you can associate, if necessary, a ventilated support to contain its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).