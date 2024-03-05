Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP, Multimedia Creator Gaming Laptop PC 16″ 165Hz AMD Ryzen 7 SSD 1 TB RTX 4050 – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP

Multimedia Creative Gaming Laptop PC Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP Benefits from fast SSD storage with a comfortable capacity of 1 TB that boosts responsiveness and accelerates processing like 16 GB RAM and Octo Core AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Rembrandt Refresh processor. Even the GeForce RTX 4050 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card is capable of running the latest games. Designed for gaming and creating, this versatile black Windows 11 laptop is also equipped with a 16-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare 16/10th screen with a frequency of 165Hz, which improves fluidity in games, a backlit keyboard or even dual USB-C and Wi- Fi 6E connectivity.



1599€



Features of Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP

screen 16″ Full HD IPS LED 165Hz 16/10th (1920×1200, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Rembrandt Refresh (8 Core, 3.2 GHz) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 dedicated, integrated AMD Radeon 680M processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) + 1 free M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 2.0 + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2), HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz), microSD card reader network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 + Gigabit Ethernet (Killer Ethernet 2600) Backlit keyboard Yes, 4 RGB zones Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W), DTS:X Ultra operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hrs / Li-Polymer 4 cells 90Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.7 kg / 360.1 x 279 x 27.9

The Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP faces competition

The Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP is currently on sale at Acer France and is the cheapest in its category to offer such a recent and efficient processor with such a large capacity SSD and a screen at such a high frequency.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP

It has a distinctly gamer look with its black design with angular lines and connectors using NitroSense application, heat pipes, double/quadruple air inlet exhaust and 2 fans controlled by liquid metal thermal paste at the processor level.

This creative gaming laptop PC offers good connectivity for communicating and connecting remotely with its 2 USB 4 Type-C, its Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E X wireless modules, its practical HDMI video output allows it to be easily connected to a TV or monitor. can do For example, 2 USB 3.0 with its Ethernet and audio ports or its 3 USB (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if you plug USB 3.0 peripherals into it.

In dimly lit environments, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

To attract gamers, the screen is adorned with a refresh rate of 165Hz which significantly improves overall fluidity including games.

The screen also stands out with its 16/10th format that displays more information at a height than the classic 16/9th.

For the rest, the screen adopts classic specifications with its remarkable vertical and horizontal viewing angles provided by its IPS technology. But its Full HD definition and its 16:9 format lends itself well to video playback. Or its anti-reflective treatment makes it more readable in bright environments (eg outdoors) than a glossy panel.

Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP performance, autonomy

Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R7RP is for people who want to equip themselves with a versatile portable computer in a comfortable multimedia format that performs well in gaming and creation.

It benefits from 1000 GB SSD storage, a remarkable capacity to install and store multiple games, software and files, including personal creations.

As a reminder, despite being more energy efficient, quieter and faster, an SSD is more resistant to shocks than a hard drive.

So responsiveness and fluidity are better with SSD than hard drive.

As a result, game/software launches faster, as does processing and start/stop, and you can access online game cards faster.

Playing the latest games is certainly possible with this gaming laptop PC as it includes a dedicated GeForce RTX 4050 ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card, which requires some concessions under the most demanding opus to get good playability.

The GeForce RTX 4050 will interest creators as well as gamers. Because it speeds up processing under software that takes advantage of GPU computing power, such as VSDC, Adobe Photoshop/Premiere or Sony Vegas.

In fact, NVIDIA Optimus technology automatically activates/deactivates the GeForce RTX 4050 in real time based on the tasks performed.

The Radeon 680M inserted in the Optimus processor favors maximum performance on the graphics solution while its performance is very low because it consumes less energy, which promotes autonomy.

This consumes about 5 hours of battery light.

In any case, the GeForce RTX 4050 is used by Optimus to handle graphics work considered too heavy for the Radeon 680M, especially for gaming.



It is the Ryzen 7 7735HS with Radeon 680M, AMD Octo Core Rembrandt Refresh processor along with 16 GB RAM that offers solid general performance that will appeal to maximum users.

This heart with the GeForce RTX 4050 in games will be of particular interest to creatives. Because it guarantees faster processing than Quad/Hexa core processor and 8 GB DDR4/5. We clearly feel the difference under CPU and RAM resource-intensive tasks such as photo editing, 3D rendering or video editing using multi-cores.

Finally, expect heat and noise from this versatile multimedia gaming laptop PC under heavy load (eg games, processing).

It can be attached to a ventilated support to contain its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).