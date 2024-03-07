Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748, High-Performance Creative Gaming Laptop PC RTX 4060 AMD Ryzen 7 Phoenix 16″ 165Hz Nomadic 8 Hours with 1 TB SSD – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748

A multimedia creator gaming laptop perfect for students with 8-hour battery life Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748 Efficient in gaming and creation, its high-end GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card is suited for the latest games with 16 GB of RAM and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Phoenix Octo Core processor to accelerate the process. But fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that further strengthens its responsiveness. This versatile black Windows 11 laptop designed for gaming and creating also benefits from a 16-inch IPS Full HD screen with above-average faithful sRGB colors and a frequency of 165Hz that improves fluidity in games, a backlit keyboard or other connection with Wi-Fi. 6E and dual USB-C.



Features of Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748

screen 16″ QHD Full HD IPS LED 165Hz 100% sRGB 16/10th (1920×1200, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Phoenix (8 Core, 3.8 GHz) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (1 x 16 GB) DDR5 4800 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (1 free) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 dedicated, integrated AMD Radeon 780M processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) + 1 free M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 2.0 + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2), HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz), microSD card reader network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 + Gigabit Ethernet (Killer Ethernet 2600) Backlit keyboard Yes, 4 RGB zones Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W), DTS:X Ultra operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 8 Hours / Li-Polymer 4 Cells 90Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.7 kg / 360.1 x 279 x 27.9

The Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748 faces competition

Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748 is currently on sale at E.Leclerc and offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the least expensive to offer such a recent graphics card and processor and with such efficiency. A high frequency screen and such a large capacity SSD storage, all this is provided with Windows.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748

Cooled by NitroSense application, heat pipes, double air inlet/quadruple exhaust as well as 2 fans that can be controlled by liquid metal thermal paste, this versatile laptop targets gamers and creatives. Lines and connectors are partially located at the back.

This creative gaming laptop PC has good connectivity with its 2 USB 4 Type-C, its useful HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi wireless modules 6E ax. 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) including remote, its audio and Ethernet ports or its 3 USB ports guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when a peripheral USB 3.0 is connected to it.

In the dark you can activate the backlighting of the chiclet keyboard to better distinguish its keys.

The screen will interest gamers due to its 165Hz frequency which significantly improves general fluidity, including games, compared to the standard 60Hz.

The screen also benefits from above-average color accuracy as well as remarkable vertical and horizontal viewing angles thanks to its sRGB and IPS specifications.

The screen is also suitable for Full HD content and displays more information at a height than the classic 16:9.

With an anti-reflective treatment, the screen provides better visibility in bright environments (eg outside) than a glossy panel.

Performance, autonomy of Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748

The Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R748 may appeal to those looking to invest in a versatile multimedia nomadic laptop that performs well in gaming and creation.

Its battery life is around 8 hours of light use, which is enough to appeal to some people looking for a high-performance multimedia student laptop for whom weight and thinness aren’t essential criteria.

With a balanced configuration built around the AMD Phoenix Octo Core Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and 16 GB of RAM, good overall power is available from this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop in any case.

This heart will clearly interest the creators. Thanks to that, we get a quad/hexa core processor and faster processing than 8 GB DDR4/5. This difference is especially noticeable in areas that are intensive in CPU and RAM resources and take advantage of multi-core, such as video editing, 3D rendering or photo editing.

Especially since multimedia processing is accelerated by a dedicated GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card embedded in the software, taking advantage of GPU computing power such as VSDC, Adobe Suite or Sony Vegas.

Featuring the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ray Tracing is a graphics card primarily designed for gamers. Thanks to that, we can actually play the latest games.

NVIDIA Optimus technology automatically activates/deactivates the GeForce RTX 4060 in real time based on the tasks performed.

Optimus actually favors maximum performance over the Radeon 780M graphics solution introduced in Ryzen 7, although it is much less powerful because it is energy efficient, which promotes autonomy.

The GeForce RTX 4060 is therefore requested by Optimus to handle graphics tasks considered too heavy for the Radeon 780M, especially for gaming.

A good point for this multimedia portable PC: It offers a large storage capacity of 1000 GB to install and store a whole bunch of games, software and files, including personal productions.



Acer of course assigns storage to SSDs which have the advantage of being more energy efficient, quieter and faster as well as being more resistant to shocks than hard drives.

Thanks to the SSD, the fluidity and responsiveness is better than the hard drive.

For example, we can access online game cards faster when multimedia processing, game/software launch and start/stop are handled faster.

Finally, keep in mind that this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop PC gets hot and noisy when pushed hard (eg games, processing).

To limit its temperature, it can be attached to a ventilated support (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).