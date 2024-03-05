Accused by Israel, UN chief denies trying to suppress report on Hamas rapes

In response to the Israeli foreign minister’s accusations, a spokesman for Antonio Guterres confirmed that he had not tried to suppress the report of sexual violence allegations made on 7 October.

The work of the UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, whose report was released on Monday, “has been done thoroughly and diligently. In no case has the secretary general done anything to silence this report,” said Stephane Dujarric, of the Israeli foreign minister’s allegations. Answering

Ambassador recalled

Israel also recalled its ambassador to the United Nations on Monday, the latest episode of high tensions in recent months, illustrated by threats to collapse the UN agency for Palestinian refugees amid unrest.

In a message posted on

And on Monday, its special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, concluded after a visit to Israel that there were “good reasons to believe” that the victims of October 7, like some of the hostages in Gaza, had been raped. Even though she clarified that she could not estimate the number of these violence.

“It took five months for the United Nations to finally recognize sexual crimes,” commented Gilad Erdan, “the shame of the UN exposed for all to see.”

Going further in a speech before the General Assembly, the ambassador, who regularly calls for Antonio Guterres’ resignation, accused the UN of “being a terrorist organization in Gaza itself”.