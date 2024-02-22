According to this expert, this hyaluronic acid cream sold in pharmacies is the best

From the age of 30 – the age at which the synthetic activities of the skin begin to slow down – it is recommended to use anti-wrinkle cosmetics. Enriched with powerful active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C, this skin effectively fights signs of aging.

The problem: There are so many different anti-aging treatments on the beauty market that it’s not always easy to choose which one to turn to. But the Beauty The most knowledgeable don’t always know where to turn… Fortunately, some experts do Skin care to guide us.

List of anti-wrinkle cosmetic dupes sold in pharmacies published by this expert

Laurent Pan is one of them. On his Instagram account (@(secret depeau), he has made a habit of sharing a whole bunch of advice with his subscribers. In one of these latest publications, The Beauty Coach Lists various dupes of expensive products, available in all pharmacies.

“Are you looking to replace expensive products with cheaper and equally effective products? Today, we meet for a special Parapharmacy post dupes”, he wrote in the caption. Among these cosmetics, the author of the book Skin care From the famous Premier Crew unveils a copy of the global anti-aging cream the tail.

Focus on Eucerin’s Hyaluron-Filler + Elasticity Cream, a copycat of Caudalie’s Premier Crew Global Anti-Aging Cream

Ideal for smoothing, plumping and hydrating the skin while improving its elasticity and firmness, this hyaluronic acid-enriched product also helps fade skin blemishes. If the effectiveness of this Bestseller Caudalie No need to prove anymore, its price can disappoint more than one…

This is why Laurent Pan chose to offer a less expensive version of it, which is also available in pharmacies… According to him, it is Hyaluron-Filler + Elasticity Cream.Eucerin. Also enriched with hyaluronic acid, this night treatment is suitable for all skin types.

Hyaluron-filler + elasticity cream: concentrates the benefits for the skin

Able to reduce the appearance of age-related dark spots, increase collagen production, improve skin elasticity and intensely nourish it overnight, Hyaluron-Filler + Elasticity CreamEucerin Benefits are focused! “Personally, I think it’s great!”, says the expert in the comments.

If you want to turn to a more affordable anti-aging cream, Laurent recommends Pan Vita Snail Cream. Skin home (Which you won’t find in pharmacies this time). “It’s really nice to have options of options too!”, underlined one of his delighted subscribers!