According to Riolo, the French championship could change its name by joining forces with McDonald’s

Daniel Riolo revealed on Afterfoot, Monday on RMC that the name of the French football championship could change quickly. Associated with Uber Eats from 2020, Ligue 1 could take the name of the famous American fast food brand McDonald’s, which would have made a significant offer for the professional football league.

Ligue 1 can change its name quickly. Staying on the same theme. After Foot, Daniel Riolo announced on RMC on Monday that the French championship will be renamed with the arrival of a new partner. While it has been associated since 2020 with Uber Eats, a ready meal delivery service, Ligue 1 could seal a partnership with another American firm: McDonald’s, the famous fast food brand. It will then become “McDonald’s League 1”.

“Uber Eats was a partner of Ligue 1 for 15 to 16 million euros per year. They did not want to continue at that price. So they said to themselves: ‘We will give much less’, especially because there were not. To be a naming partner. Many people in the running (…) and there, a file was placed on the desk of Vincent LeBrun (President of the Professional Football League, Editor’s Note). He would receive awards, but nothing about what he did, because he came from the very top. was. The file that landed on his desk, with a tidy sum, was a McDonald’s file. They don’t really want to know that. They haven’t planned com’ yet for junk food and everything, they’re working on it. .”

“Clear increase compared to Uber Eats”

Daniel Riolo said, “The file came from the top through media agencies and relations with the government. Because it is the government that will in fact save Ligue 1. The Ministry of Finance has apparently promised some compensation to this sponsor so that it joins Ligue 1. . It will be around 60 million euros over a three-year period, a clear increase compared to what Uber Eats offers. Going to announce it again.”