According to recent rankings, these are the states with the highest stress rates in the United States
A survey American Psychological Association Turns out that more than 25% of adults USA They face high levels of stress which makes it difficult for them to carry out their daily activities. Based on this study, the wellness brand Komova Developed a ranking that classifies the nation’s states according to the stress levels of their residents and identifies factors that influence this phenomenon, such as the number of work hours, credit card debt, divorce rates, and transition times.
Contrary to what many might expect, New York and California They don’t appear in the top ten most stressed states, ranking 24th and 25th, respectively.
Research published in CNBC, Group stress indicators into four main categories: Financial stress, Work stress, health stress and family stress. To prepare its rankings, such as data from institutions Center for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), the United States Census Bureau And Bureau of Labor Statisticsamong others.
condition of NY With an average of 33.2 minutes, it turned out to be the longest time spent, although it did not top the list in terms of hours worked. other side, Louisiana The longest work week was recorded with an average of 44.3 hours.
Regarding credit card debt, Alaska While topped the list with an average debt of $7,338 Wisconsin presented the lowest debt with an average of $4,808.
Tennessee, was recognized as a state with America’s Most Stressed Residents The state also ranks third nationally in the prevalence of depression, with 24.4% of its population affected. Additionally, 15.5% of its residents reported that their physical health was poor for more than 14 days a month.
In relation to the workplace, residents of Tennessee They also face significant challenges, including a Average work intensity of 42.3 hours per weekThus it ranks third in terms of longest working hours compared to the national average.
In addition, Tennessee Scores low in terms of income per annum of its inhabitantsAlso their ability to work from home, which can Contributes to more overall stress.
The average commute time to work is also one of the longest, adding another factor that can negatively impact the quality of life for residents of this state.
Alabama It ranks second nationally in terms of stress levels due to work and health factors. Residents of this state, known as Dixie Hart, They work longer hours, earn lower than average incomes And they have the highest divorce rate in the country.
other side, Oklahoma Next, placed third Health stress, which is directly linked to the percentage of residents without access to health services. Additionally, this state shows a high rate of depression in its population.
Louisiana, Nevada, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, West Virginia and IndianaComplete the top 10 states with Increased stressEvidence of a variety of contributing factors ranging from economic challenges to public health issues.