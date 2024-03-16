According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36 members of a single family were killed in the airstrikes

According to Hamas’ Ministry of Health, 36 members of a single family were killed in the early hours of Saturday, March 16. “Bloody Night” The total marked, according to him, by 60 airstrikes by the Israeli army. “They bombed the house while we were inside.” in the Nusirat refugee camp, Mohammed al-Tabatibi, 19, told AFP. The Israeli army, for its part, claimed targeting “Some terrorists infiltrated” In the same Nuseerat camp. However, she did not confirm that she was behind the strike that killed the family. Follow our live stream.

All cargo was unloaded from the first aid boat to reach Gaza. The cargo of the first humanitarian aid boat that arrived in the Gaza Strip from Cyprus on Friday has been unloaded and will be able to be distributed among the population threatened by famine after more than five months of war, NGOs said on Saturday. Responsible for operations. “All cargo has been unloaded and is being prepared for delivery to Gaza”World Central Kitchen wrote in a press release sent to AFP.

The UN is calling for humanitarian aid to be delivered by land. “Beyond delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza By air and sea, the UN stresses that only land transport will make it possible to deliver the aid needed to Gazans on the brink of famine.wrote on international organization. In a video, the UN specifically explains that airdrops are expensive, have limited capacity and can be dangerous, while Gaza’s port infrastructure is ill-suited to accommodate large ships.

NGO condemns “systematic abuse” against Palestinians in Israeli detention. Israeli prisons house a record number of Palestinians “systematic abuse” And sometimes torture, Israeli NGOs condemn, call on the international community to act. Members of these organizations traveled to Geneva this week “crisis” Chief among the country’s prisons, where, according to him, nine people have died since October 7.

Benjamin Netanyahu approved the army’s “action plan” for the offensive in Rafah. “Israeli army ready for operational side and population evacuation”, according to a press release sent to the press on Friday. Rafah, located on the closed border with Egypt, welcomes nearly one and a half million Gazans who have fled the war, according to the UN.