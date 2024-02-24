According to diabetologists, this fruit should be consumed with maximum moderation.

We often hear that you need to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables a day to stay healthy. While this is not to be disputed, it is nevertheless appropriate, at least in terms of fruits, not to put them all in one basket. Some fruits are actually much sweeter than others and therefore can raise blood sugar levels quickly. If fruit actually has less of a health impact than processed sweet foods like chocolate bars or candy, in people with diabetes, overconsumption of fructose (a naturally occurring sugar in fruit) can still cause harm. A very sudden and sudden increase in blood sugar can be harmful for diabetics, whose mechanism is responsible for controlling insulin deficiency.

Even in people without diabetes, when blood sugar is too high, the pancreas will secrete large amounts of insulin, which can promote the formation of fat in the cells from this available sugar and thus weight gain. That’s why you should be careful to limit your consumption of foods with a high glycemic index, including certain fruits, one of which should be avoided or at least eaten in moderation, according to diabetologists.

Bananas in moderation

“You need to understand that fruit is always sweet”Explained Dr Anne-Sophie ParentEndocrinologist-diabetologist at Roubaix Hospital Center, in an article West France, dating from 2020, pointing to the banana: “We believe that a banana or an apple is equal to four cubes of sugar. » she added. The average glycemic index of a ripe banana is estimated to be 65, which is relatively high. The riper the banana, the more sugar it contains.

It is therefore recommended to consume it before physical exercise or at the end of a meal to store energy, perhaps choosing to limit yourself to half a banana. Bananas also contain plenty of other nutrients that are great for the well-being of the body and therefore do not deserve to be completely excluded from your diet. The whole point is to find the right balance by simply being aware of your glycemic index.

“If you have diabetes, it is best to choose fruits with a low glycemic index. It means those whose sugar passes through the blood more slowly.Citing red fruits like strawberries or raspberries, or even fresh figs or green apples, Dr. Parent recommends.

