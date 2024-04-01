According to a study, this ingredient helps you lose weight and fight cholesterol

Often relegated to the back of our kitchen cupboards, apple cider vinegar is nevertheless a terrifically effective health remedy. Used for centuries for its medicinal properties, it is also a simple and natural remedy to stimulate weight loss.

Its effectiveness as a slimming companion has been scientifically proven more than once, and a new study conducted by Lebanese researchers only confirms its benefits. This suggests that you should drink a tablespoon of cider vinegar every morning when you are trying to lose weight.

How to lose weight with apple cider vinegar?

A conclusion that is the result of an experiment conducted with 30 overweight or obese people aged 12 to 25 years. According to the report Doctissimo, his mission was to drink a teaspoon of cider vinegar mixed with water every morning. The volume varied from a teaspoon to a teaspoon (5 to 15 ml) and some drank a placebo drink (which looked like apple cider vinegar) to make the results reliable. No changes were made to their diet or exercise routine at the same time.

After a three-month follow-up, it was found that the participants who received the highest dose of cider vinegar, He lost 8 kg and three points on his body mass index (BMI). And their waist and hip circumferences were significantly reduced. Their cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar levels also decreased and no side effects were observed.

“Importantly, food diaries and physical activity did not differ between the three treatment groups and the placebo throughout the study, suggesting that reductions in anthropometric and biochemical parameters were due to consumption of apple cider vinegar”, supported the authors of the report.

What are the slimming benefits of apple cider vinegar?

But how can we explain such results? According to experts, consuming cider vinegar on a daily basis will increase energy expenditure, improve insulin sensitivity, and increase appetite and satiety regulation.

You should know that apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic acid, a compound that has been proven effective in boosting metabolism. By consuming apple cider vinegar, you can potentially speed up your body’s rate of calorie burning, which can facilitate weight loss, especially when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Apple cider vinegar can also help control blood sugar and stabilize insulin levels after meals. More stable blood sugar levels can lead to reduced appetite and a longer feeling of fullness, which can reduce cravings between meals. Apple cider vinegar, although acidic by itself, can help balance the body’s pH once it is metabolized. A balanced body pH can promote optimal metabolism and more efficient fat burning.

