According to a study conducted before the Covid-19 pandemic, the French are in better health than their neighbors

The health of the French has improved steadily in recent decades and is at an excellent level compared to other Western European countries, a benchmark study relayed by Health Insurance on Wednesday 20 March concluded.

“Over the period considered – from 1990 to 2019 – life expectancy at birth in France has improved over time,” A press release about the study, published in late February, underscored health insurance Lancet Regional Health. Led by researchers from the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), University of Bordeaux and Bordeaux University Hospital, with the help of Public Health France (SPF) and the Health Insurance, this work aims to create a reference.

Less cardiovascular pathology

It is based on statistics of “Global Burden of Disease”Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and aimed at bringing together health data from most countries.“This analysis shows that French health indicators are the best in Europe”, The researchers concluded, specifically referring to healthy life expectancy.

They confirm in particular that the French are less affected by cardiovascular pathology than most of their neighbors. The researchers believe that this good performance is linked to the French health system, which allows residents to be well cared for at a lower cost than in many other countries.

Room for improvement on tobacco

However, they point to specific weaknesses for France. If major cancers remain less frequent than elsewhere, the country has improved relatively little in this area in recent decades. The study estimates in particular that France still has progress in reducing smoking, one of the leading causes of cancer.

The researchers now stress the need to carry out the work taking into account the Covid period. This has not only led to a significant number of deaths and illnesses, but the health restrictions taken in 2020 and 2021 have also contributed to affecting the smooth functioning of the health system.