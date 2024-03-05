According to a dietician, here are the ideal breakfasts to avoid extra pounds

Do you dream of enjoying your breakfast without gaining weight? Follow this dietitian’s delicious, consistent and easy-to-make recipes. You will be surprised and satisfied with its effectiveness.

you have Extra pounds And you want to get rid of it without going through a harsh and dangerous diet? Do you feel very hungry, but avoid eating a full meal for fear of gaining weight? Dietitian Julie Chenu, followed by more than 112,000 people on Instagram, shares her breakfast recipe to eat Which you can prepare at home every morning. Apart from being delicious, this breakfast is yours Weight loss.

Reward snacks, snacks that will change your life

Simple ingredients found in our kitchen

if you like CoconutThen you will have no problem adapting and reproducing this new recipe Balanced. for Preparation, you will need 50 grams of buckwheat or oat flakes. You add 50 grams of unsweetened compote, 50 ml of coconut milk that you definitely have in your kitchen, a teaspoon of cocoa powder, agave syrup and another yeast.

Ultra-fast preparation and cooking

There is nothing complicated in preparing this recipe. All you have to do is mix everything components in a bowl and stir it gently until you get a smooth and homogeneous paste. Then, place the preparation in your oven or microwave. In 20 minutes, your meal is ready to enjoy. If you want to bring a A touch of indulgence In the preparation you can add 100 grams of cottage cheese and sprinkle two tablespoons of grated coconut, as the magazine notes. Grazia.

Proteins: Companions to our well-being

Coconut, an important source of protein

there Coconut An exotic fruit that is easily recognized because of its hard shell and white flesh. Rich in magnesium and fatty acids, it easily finds its place in our diet. It is recommended to consume it regularly to take advantage of its beneficial nutrients for our health, but also think about it. changes By including other fruits like protein-rich apples or seeds. Apart from this, it is important to know that water in walnuts is abundant magnesium. Drink it daily to recharge your batteries.

Why is it important to eat protein at breakfast?

from animal or plant sources, protein Promotes organic metabolism. When they are eaten for breakfast, the body produces an important product Energy source Which allows us to resist until lunch (between 10 and 11 am). A simple breakfast consisting of only fruit juice, pastries and jam is certainly enjoyable, but it is quickly absorbed by the body. They provide short-lived satiety and you’ll be tempted to snack before midday. To prevent this phenomenon, it is recommended Finish your meal By adding protein rich food in the morning.

Animal or Plant Protein: Which to Choose?

Dr. According to Julie Chenu, no protein Plant source Has the feature of promoting weight loss. known as fat burner And consuming it for breakfast in the morning will increase your lifespan. You just have to be clever by playing with flavors like a good avocado salad.

Other methods of weight loss

In addition to ultra slimming recipes that you will find on social networks, all experts recommend adopting Simple habits Which ensures your well-being. They will also protect you from cardiovascular diseases. So stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption, practice sports regularly and Healthy food And diverse.