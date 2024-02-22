About sixty Russian soldiers were killed by the Ukrainian strike on the exercise area

The strike, which Kiev claimed was carried out in the occupied part of the Kherson region, was supported by Russian military bloggers.

Ukraine’s army said on Thursday, February 22 “killed or seriously injured” About sixty Russian troops struck a training ground in the occupied part of Kherson region, the second such strike in recent days. Ukrainian forces carried out on Wednesday “Three Strikes” The land, near the village of Podo-Kalinivka, on the left bank of the Dnieper River, was occupied by Russian forces in the region, Natalia Goumenyuk, spokeswoman, told AFP Ukrainian army in charge of southern Ukraine.

There were about sixty Russian soldiers “Death or seriously injured”, she said. The Ukrainian military also released a video, filmed by a drone, in which we can see three explosions on a sandy terrain at the edge of forested areas. According to Natalya Gomenyuk, who previously spoke on Ukrainian television, the land is used to train Russian troops to attack the bridgehead, which was installed by Kiev in late 2023, near the village of Kryniki, on the left bank of the Dnieper. .

Russia claimed on Tuesday that it had recaptured the Krinki area, which Kiev denies. Wednesday’s strike was supported by Russian military bloggers. The Rybar channel, a Telegram channel close to the Russian military, also reported three attacks, the last two of which may have targeted a team investigating an earlier strike. According to Rybar, the training ground is located in a Ukrainian national dune park called Olechkivskiy Pisky, about fifteen kilometers from Kranky.

At least 60 Russian soldiers were killed

The attack, carried out on Wednesday, came a day after a Ukrainian strike on another Russian training ground in the Donetsk region, according to Russian military bloggers. According to the Rybar channel, Tuesday’s Ukrainian strike hit the ground near the city of Volnovakha and was carried out with an American Himmers multiple rocket launcher system. According to the BBC Russian service, soldiers from the 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade, based in the Siberian region of Transbaikalia, were awaiting the commander’s arrival. At least 60 soldiers may have been killed, according to the BBC.

Inferred photos of strike victims posted on Telegram show more than fifteen dead soldiers lined up before being transported. Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the strike. On Telegram, the Russian governor of the Transbaikalia region told him on Wednesday that the information transmission “deceptive” And “Exaggerated”While the families of the soldiers were promised help.