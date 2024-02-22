About 50% of companies abuse it

Premium Rate Number: 5 out of 14 operators are in fraud mode

Premium rate numbers (SMS or calls), although legitimate, sometimes turn into a real trap for consumers, who can end up with a bill of several hundred euros after a call lasting just a few minutes. Out of 14 operators investigated by the Directorate General for Competition and Fraud Control (DGCCRF), 5 found themselves in a position of fraud.

Don’t be fooled again

However, the law governing premium rate numbers is strict. It is essential that companies are completely transparent about the costs and services offered. Be especially aware that customer and after-sales services should be accessible at the cost of all normal communications. In cases where the service is paid for, the cost of the communication must be passed on to the customer.

Disbelief is the key word. As a matter of principle, avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. If the call you received is truly urgent, the person on the other end will leave you a voicemail. Also note that it is possible to check the reliability of a number and report it through a reverse directory : surmafacture.fr.

You can also tell if a number has a premium rate due to its design, here are some examples of scams you should definitely not dial:

A 10-digit number starting with 081, 082 or 089.

A short 4-digit number starting with 10 or from 32 to 39.

A 6-digit number starting with 118.



