A young woman commits suicide, lacking the means to relieve herself

Acute Chronic Migraine: A young woman committed suicide because she had no means of getting relief0:42General Practitioner, Dermatologist, Paediatrics: What is the deadline for getting a doctor's appointment in 2024?2:31According to a survey by the FHF (French Hospital Federation) emergency rooms are saturated with "minor injuries".to readAcute Chronic Migraine: A young woman committed suicide due to lack of tools to relieve herself4:11AI Culture: AI is a piece of cake, by Anthony Morrell - 03\/181:11Baby refuses to go to hospital: "The health system has completely failed," says Patrick Pelloux, president of the French Association of Emergency Physicians.5:09Her child refused hospital, she vents her anger - 03\/173:00Imprisonment, 4 years later, what lessons? - 03\/172:354 years later, what lessons can we learn from imprisonment?10:24Olympic Games 2024: Go ahead, it's good for your health! - 03\/164:07Kevin Chalaye (Mister Sant\u00e9): Mister sant\u00e9 is a personal service company specializing in teleassistance - 03\/1625:19Health Check - Saturday 16 March4:13Laurent Klein (e-Pancement): e-Pancement is aimed at healthcare professionals in the field of wound care and therapy - 03\/161:37Neither serious nor contagious, they don't fight the clich\u00e9s about vitiligo on social networks8:44Duel - up to \u20ac60 for a consultation with a doctor, paying too much?\r\n\r\nSource link