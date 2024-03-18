A young woman commits suicide, lacking the means to relieve herself

0:42 General Practitioner, Dermatologist, Paediatrics: What is the deadline for getting a doctor’s appointment in 2024? 2:31 According to a survey by the FHF (French Hospital Federation) emergency rooms are saturated with “minor injuries”. to read Acute Chronic Migraine: A young woman committed suicide due to lack of tools to relieve herself 4:11 AI Culture: AI is a piece of cake, by Anthony Morrell – 03/18 1:11 Baby refuses to go to hospital: “The health system has completely failed,” says Patrick Pelloux, president of the French Association of Emergency Physicians. 5:09 Her child refused hospital, she vents her anger – 03/17 3:00 Imprisonment, 4 years later, what lessons? – 03/17 2:35 4 years later, what lessons can we learn from imprisonment? 10:24 Olympic Games 2024: Go ahead, it’s good for your health! – 03/16 4:07 Kevin Chalaye (Mister Santé): Mister santé is a personal service company specializing in teleassistance – 03/16 25:19 Health Check – Saturday 16 March 4:13 Laurent Klein (e-Pancement): e-Pancement is aimed at healthcare professionals in the field of wound care and therapy – 03/16 1:37 Neither serious nor contagious, they don’t fight the clichés about vitiligo on social networks 8:44 Duel – up to €60 for a consultation with a doctor, paying too much?