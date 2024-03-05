A worrying invisible cheater on Warzone is dividing the community

Controversy surrounding the “invisible cheater” has divided Warzone fans after Activision sources confirmed that clips showing streamers disappearing are the result of a bug.

Over the years, cheaters have been a huge problem in Call of Duty. Activision claims to be taking action against thousands of accounts involved in using cheats, but the problem persists.

However, in a new twist to the cheating controversy in MW3 and Warzone, a clip of streamer DougisRaw being killed by an invisible player appears to show RICOCHET and its cloaking feature in action. This led many to conclude that DougisRaw was flagged by the system for using cheats.

However, it seems that the anti-cheat is not responsible for the streamer’s death in the face of an invisible enemy. Sources at Activision have confirmed that this is not a RICOCHET issue but that the images in the clip are the result of a bug and will be fixed soon.

But statements from unnamed Activision sources weren’t enough to convince everyone. Instead, the community was divided on whether DougisRaw’s clip was the result of a bug or proof that the streamer was using cheats.

“It’s funny, it’s a bug when it’s a big streamer. You guys are pathetic, he was caught cheating, that’s easy“, one user argued. Some users also pointed to a previous VAC ban on the DougisRaw account as evidence to support this view.

So the actual cheat or bug in the game? The answer to this question is still unclear.