A woman has claimed to be a “witch” after she was arrested for trying to set fire to the entrance to a house

Burlington police intervene after alerted to fire on residential porch (Burlington Police Department/Illustrative Image Infobay)

In an unusual incident that occurred in Burlington, Iowa (United States), known as a woman Michelle Young, 46, was accused of starting a fire at the front door of another’s house, mistaking it for a friend’s house. Young believes that she a the witch and “Welcome the Witch.” The incident took place on Tuesday, March 19 at around 4:30 p.m., triggering a quick response from local authorities and the fire brigade, who managed to douse the flames without reporting any injuries.

the young He was still in the burning area when firefighters arrived, who extinguished the fire with minimal property damage. During the arrest, the woman admitted to starting the incident and told agents that she had been walking around the neighborhood for about two hours collecting “various things” to accomplish it.

The police informed that, at the time of her arrest, the young He was in possession of a smoking pipe, for which he was also charged Possession of drug paraphernalia.

One of the strangest details of the incident is that the woman, in her statement to the investigators, knocked on the door three times before deciding to light a cigarette at the entrance, and after knocking the fourth time, she began to burn clothes, among other things. The act was captured on a security camera by the homeowner, who claimed not to know Young and had never seen him before.

For the motivations behind this act, the young He claimed that he had no intention of harming anyone or letting the fire get out of control. According to what he told officers, he thought he was in front of a friend’s house. This perceived confusion led her to collect and then illuminate a series of unusual objects such as taillights, aluminum foil, bark and yellow garden flags.

Armed with strange objects, Young starts a fire in search of his friend (Image info)

For which during the judicial process Michelle Young Subdued, the judge set bail at USD 5,000 in cash. His next appearance is scheduled for March 29, pending a preliminary hearing.

The event was not only notable for its strange behavior and claims the young, but also for the quick action of the emergency services that prevented the incident from escalating. Currently, authorities continue to investigate the case, seeking to better understand the circumstances that led to this unusual event.