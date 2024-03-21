“A war economy is orders, orders and more orders, everything else is just fiction” – Liberation

As the European Council opens, largely dedicated to supporting Ukraine and the European Defense Strategy, LR MEP Arnaud Danjean analyzes the progress made within the EU over the past two years.

Member of the Defense Subcommittee of the European Parliament since 2009, Arnaud Dangeon, MEP (LR), is undoubtedly one of the best experts in military issues in the Community institutions. They highlight the progress made by Europeans in assuming their own defense in the past two years.

After two years of war in Ukraine, how prepared is the Union for war?

Undoubtedly, the Russian invasion made Europeans aware of the dangers and efforts were made in terms of military budgets and equipment. In facing this crisis, the Union has shown that it can react quickly, unitedly and effectively. This is to be welcomed as we were used to a Europe that was extremely slow, vague and multi-faceted on defense issues.

Is the picture not more mixed at the member state level?

Once there was a unanimous awareness of the need to rearm, states followed different strategies, influenced first by their geography and their perception of strategic priorities, but also by their public opinions and the opportunistic considerations of certain leaders. From the initial French reluctance to unconditional support of the Balts and Poles, including Hungarian or Slovak reversals, European unity is being tested.

It’s been more than a year since the French president called for the defense industry to switch to “economy” mode.