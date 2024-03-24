A victim of Amazon’s madness, this new drone is available at second-hand prices 😱

This weekend, it’s the final time to treat yourself and take advantage of a promotion unveiled by Amazon as part of its Spring Flash Sale. With beautiful days approaching, it is the ideal time to indulge in outdoor leisure activities. What’s better than a drone to discover a different perspective of the environment around you. Precisely, for its exceptional performance, Amazon is offering the DJI Mini 3 at a price never seen before.

Thus, it is possible to equip yourself with the DJI Mini 3 RC model (with radio control) at the crazy price of 499 euros instead of 629 euros, a reduction of 130 euros, which allows you to save -21%. . This is also the price that Amazon offers it second hand. So it’s quite a crazy offer that the e-retailer is offering today.

If you prefer the model that comes with simple radio control, which requires a smartphone for video feedback, the latter model is also at a very good price: 379 euros instead of 469 euros.

The DJI Mini 3 drone is at a bargain price, here it is:

As can be seen on the product page, parts in stock are limited. So we must act as fast as possible before this DJI Mini 3 is out of stock. Either way, you can secure this deal now and change your mind later, if necessary. Amazon actually offers a 30-day withdrawal period, which allows you to return your products up to one month after receipt. In this case, it will obviously reimburse you for the full amount of your order.

Also, like the rest of the year, it offers free delivery on its entire catalog in just 1-3 days, and so on this drone as well. In conclusion, the DJI Mini 3 comes with its 2-year manufacturer’s warranty, similar to what is offered on the brand’s official website. So no risk, unless you pass on this crazy offer.

DJI Mini 3, the number 1 best-selling drone on Amazon

With this promo on the DJI Mini 3, you can equip yourself with the best consumer drone on the market. This model is a potential best-seller that offers incredible value for money. It’s not for nothing that it ranks as a best seller in its category on Amazon. Its main advantage is its weight which does not exceed 250 grams and which allows it to avoid regulations on drones. In other words, to use it, no registration or exam is required.

Which makes it the first choice for beginners who want to start their drone adventure without having to complete training first. On the technical side, this DJI Mini 3 comes with a 1/1.7 inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 4K HDR video at 30 frames per second and 12 MP photos. Very practical, the drone includes a mode called True Vertical Shooting (Vertical Mode). Thanks to the latter, the photos you take are perfectly suitable for sharing on social networks.

On the other hand, it comes with a battery that allows it to fly for up to 38 minutes and can withstand level 5 winds (up to 38km/h). The machine can also hover to guarantee you a stable image, whatever the situation. Digital video transmission with live feed from this DJI Mini 3 can reach a maximum distance of 10 km. The device is equipped with a complete set of features specially designed to make it easy to use for beginners.

As a result, it is safe to use, and offers several options, including an automatic takeoff, or RTH function, which allows it to automatically return to its starting point, especially in case of low battery or loss of signal. As mentioned earlier, Amazon offers two versions, one with radio control that integrates the screen (RC) – and another that allows you to control the drone using your smartphone.

In the first case, the DJI Fly application is directly integrated – in the second, you have to download and install it on your smartphone to be able to start flying with the drone. DJI Mini 3 offers many possibilities, whether for photos or videos. Among them we find for example rocket mode, boomerang mode, drone mode and many more.

The best way to find them is obviously to test them for yourself. Finally, keep in mind that even though it doesn’t require an exam, it’s important to check and follow local laws and regulations in force before any flight, to ensure your safety and that of others.

To view the flash sale on the DJI Mini 3, here it is:

