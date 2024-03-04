A university thesis in the LoL universe? This fan did it, and the subject is hilarious!

We can undoubtedly conduct sociological studies by analyzing the behavior of League of Legends players, it has been done in the past, but one player went even further. As part of his university studies, he submitted a thesis on teamfight tactics.

Community language analysis

Teamfight Tactics (also abbreviated TFT) is an autobattler from Riot Games in the League of Legends universe. If you love the game, you know Michael “k3soju” Zhang, one of the best players in North America. He is the one behind the creation of the famous TFT “accent”, an accent that has been picked up by all TFT players around the world. Idioms viz “It’s a first!” And “I can’t” Which you can hear during many streams on AutoBattler. And it is on this phenomenon that a student at the University of Utrecht observed in a thesis entitled: “This is a first!”: A case study of expressing identity through language on Twitch in a teamfight tactics game.

This ethnographic case study analyzes how teamfight tactics (TFT) streamer k3soju’s chat messages use player-specific lexicon and phrases to enable the expression of (gamer) identity and membership in a community of practice (CoP). Data from k3soju’s Twitch on-demand videos is analyzed in three categories: placement contexts, acronyms, and sentiments. The transcripts and their analysis show that language is a key element of the TFT community’s identity of practice on Twitch. The case study concludes that player experience in TFT is not sufficient (nor necessary) for participation in TFT’s Twitch CoP and that membership must be maintained due to the changing nature of the CoP. Aa, JTA van der



This study, 20 pages long, tends to show that the expressions cited above are necessary for community formation, especially around games like teamfight tactics. – Even though the author specifies that some knowledge of the game is required.

New set on TFT soon

Set 10 of TFT is ending soon, and will definitely bow on March 20. A new set will appear. Teamfight Tactics is called: Legends of the Inks, and will be based on Legends and Legends. Players will be able to discover more than 60 new champions, including Hwei, but also a new mechanic: Еnсоuntеrѕ.

These are special events that appear in random rounds during the game. They offer players choices that can significantly influence their gameplay, such as earning gold, acquiring powerful items, or empowering their champions.