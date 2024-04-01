A trio of French favorite brand winners in 2024

According to the study, the French business landscape reveals its champions for the year 2024EY-Parthenon. At the top of the 2024 brand ranking, Action Emerging as an undisputed leader, he is closely followed Decathlon And Leroy MerlinBoth are firmly anchored in the preferences of French consumers.

These results, the result of careful field analysis, reflect a significant fan rate and testify to customer loyalty that defies economic turbulence and changes in consumption.

List of brands that are conquering the French

The 2024 Brand Ranking unveiled by EY-Parthenon reveals a leading trio that confirms its position: Action leading brandfollows closely Decathlon and Leroy Merlin. These brands are different fan rate Impressive, picturesque a Customer loyalty In particular, Aktion retained its title for the second year in a row with a fan rate of 45.7%, which shows the privileged relationship between the brand and its customers.

The loyalty of French consumers cannot be improved. It is built on a thorough understanding of buyers’ expectations and the ability to respond to them in a relevant manner. These brands understand this well and differentiate not only through their offers but also through the experience they offer their visitors. It is thanks to this constant effort that they manage to reach the top of the podium and maintain a special place in the hearts of the French.

New champions by sector

The business landscape is evolving, and the EY-Parthenon sector study shows significant changes. Vintage adult fashion Now takes first place, beating Zalando, while Leroy Merlin Gardening Gamm takes the lead on Vert. In addition, a surprise comes from the sector Sports fashionWhere the Decathlon evaluated for the first time in this category is ahead of Nike.

French consumer preferences reflect a trend towards brands that effectively combine quality, price and sustainability. The new winners illustrate the importance for brands to remain competitive and innovative, positioning themselves firmly in their respective fields. Thus, these victories are the result of a strategy oriented towards customer satisfaction and adaptation to new consumption habits.

Purchasing behavior in times of inflation

Studies show the significant impact ofInflation and consumption. With inflation rising to +2.9% a year, French households have become strategic in their spending. The need to do Control purchasing power led to the conversion of buying behaviorWhere the search for promotions and switch to less expensive brands is felt.

Faced with this Financial crisis, customers don’t sacrifice quality. They are looking for the best compromise between affordable price and confidence in the product. This fragile situation forces brands to innovate to meet this dual need. The challenge remains significant: providing products and services that meet both economic and qualitative criteria.

CSR, an increasingly critical criterion

Even under financial pressure, ethical preferences continue to influence purchase decisions. issues of Social responsibility And Environmental concerns Weigh the balance for 27% of households. These customers are willing to pay a premium price for products that meet safety standards. CSR.

This trend is particularly pronounced among young adults, where sensitivity to sustainability issues has increased. Brands like Aroma-Zone, Yves Rocher and Biocoop stand out for their commitment Responsible customer, by offering offers aligned with these values. This reflects a shift towards conscious consumption, where purchasing patterns reflect individual and collective values.

Second Hand: A Growing Trend

bazaarEvent experiencing significant growth with Vinted success Which holds a special place in the hearts of the French for adult fashion. Labcoin, for its part, is strengthening itself in various segments of home appliances. This tendency towards Sustainable consumption is supported by the growing interest in the products of used upConsidered a virtuous alternative to excessive consumption.

This approach is motivated not only by economic considerations but also by the desire to act in favor of the environment. A significant proportion of French households have adopted this practice, with platforms such as Vinted and LabonCoin proving to be key players in promoting thoughtful and responsible consumption. Thus, second hand becomes a pillar of the circular economy and a vector of social commitment.

“In a world of vast choice and fierce competition, the in-store customer experience becomes the true differentiator.” Guy-Noël Chatlin and Frederic Fessart, EY-Parthenon partners

Practical advantage of physical stores

l’In-store experience A key asset remains physical points of sale, which bravely resist competition E-commerce. Customers appreciate tangible benefits such as personal advice and immediate shopping pleasure. This Resistance to e-commerce Confirmed by the statistics: Online sales have seen a decline in recent years.

This underlines the importance of choosing to interact directly with the product and sellerCustomer experience. Brands that invest in improving their stores – renewing concepts, optimizing the customer journey, training teams – are the ones that manage to increase customer loyalty. In this context, strategy Omnichannel It becomes essential to provide a consistent and rich experience regardless of the sales channel used.