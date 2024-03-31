USA

A teenager affected by the Salcedo fire was transferred to a Boston hospital

The National Health Service (SNS) reported that pediatric hospital management Dr. Robert Reid Cabral Salcedo managed to transfer a 15-year-old teenager, who suffered burns in a fire during the carnival, to a Boston hospital in the United States.

Center Director Dr Mabel Jones, He said that the management was carried out with the full consent of his parents and explained that the young man, who suffered burns The second degree, in 50 percent of his body, showed significant clinical improvement, which allowed the possibility of transfer.

Eight children and one adult have died due to firecrackers.

Dr. Jones said the goal is to provide you with the best options treatment And recovery is possible by recognizing the complexity of their condition.

“We prioritized their well-being and care, which is why we relentlessly sought opportunities to optimize their recovery and quality of life,” he explained.

The youth was admitted for about 15 days, receiving special medical attention and dedicated care from the medical team.

“We hope that after his return, he will make a full recovery,” said director Robert Reed.

