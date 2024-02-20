A sustainable solution for year-round comfort and savings?

Share, it’s good for morale!

To benefit from optimal daily comfort while reducing your energy costs, consider installing electric shutters powered by solar energy. Choose high-quality equipment to guarantee a particularly beneficial solution.

Concept of solar roller shutter

Made for or made or made for Work without the need for an electrical connectionSolar roller shutters present an intelligent solution that allows significant energy savings.

Solar panels capable of absorbing sunlight, regardless of the intensity of the radiation, Store the generated energy in batteries.

The batteryhoused in a shutter box, Converts solar energy into mechanical energyEnsuring shutter operation both day and night.

In case of long time no light, solar roller shutter Can function autonomously for more than 30 days.

Installation of solar roller shutters

Solar rolling shutters are to be installed Technically relatively simple, But some precautions are neededEspecially:

Ensure adequate sun exposure To optimize operations.

To optimize operations. Check the absence of technical obstacles which can complicate the installation.

which can complicate the installation. Measure the opening frame accurately To choose a shutter that meets your needs without the need for a wired network.

The price ofCustom solar roller shutters usually vary between €300 and €800. For some Patio doors or bay windowsPrices may increase €600 to €1,500, or more.

High-end modelsEquipped with advanced features like remote control or home automation, can exceed 2,000 euros. It is important to note that the cost of installation may fluctuate depending on the complexity of the project.

Advantages and disadvantages of solar roller shutters

Solar roller shutters Provides many benefitslike:

Reduce energy consumption By using solar energy.

By using solar energy. Easy installation Without the need for complex wiring.

Without the need for complex wiring. a Contribution to environmental protection .

. a Enhanced autonomy By day charging.

However, there exist Disadvantages to considerlike :

initial cost Potentially high.

Potentially high. Dependence on sunlight To recharge the battery.

To recharge the battery. Need for regular maintenanceEspecially the cleaning of photovoltaic panels, and sometimes aesthetic compromises through the visibility of solar panels.

Tips for choosing solar roller shutters wisely

Here’s how to choose the right solar roller shutter Some points to consider :

Start with Assess your window dimensions . Material selection PVC or aluminium, depending on your aesthetic preferences and your thermal insulation needs.

. PVC or aluminium, depending on your aesthetic preferences and your thermal insulation needs. Set a budget For shutters and their installation.

For shutters and their installation. Explore different ordering options such as remote control or integration with home automation systems.

such as remote control or integration with home automation systems. Choose reputable brands And check the quality through user reviews.

And check the quality through user reviews. Make sure the style of roller shutters Aligns with your inner self.

Aligns with your inner self. Consider the warranty offered by the manufacturer For long-term peace of mind.

By following these recommendations, you will find solar roller shutters that meet your expectations in terms of comfort, energy efficiency and aesthetics while respecting your budget.

