A super LIDL exercise for DIY enthusiasts at home – Tuxboard

If you are a DIY pro, don’t hesitate to visit Lidl. Because the firm unveils a wide selection of exercises for the home!

To repair broken furniture at home, it is best to equip yourself properly. meet at Lidl To avail a drill and screwdriver at a reasonable price.

DIY at home without hassle

DIY is one of the French’s favorite leisure activities. In a survey conducted by OpinionWay for Big Matt, 44% of them say they are “passionate” about DIY.

Yes, but there you go… it’s worth it! Because to repair disasters at home, you need to have good tools. Between drills, screwdriver kits, paint, boards to refinish furniture… it’s all expensive!

Faced with these higher prices, the home equipment sector is seeing its sales decline by 1.5% in the first half of 2023. Rest assured, it is possible to equip yourself for less. For this, direction Lidl.

And for good reason! Lidl Parkside unveils a wide range of DIY products from the brand. It is known for its quality equipment. Every time, customers are not disappointed.

For example, the firm unveils screwdrivers that are always useful for small jobs. And that’s not all! Because it also sells several drills that will have their place in the tool drawer.

A discount firm’s drill will be very useful for assembling furniture. This will also allow you to do maintenance work at home. There are several models of 20 V rechargeable drill-screwdrivers.

on the site of Lidl, the firm suggests that it is then a “3 in 1, 2 rechargeable tool with reversible gear (for screwdriver-drill) and continuous revolution control with quick stop. » It is only 49.99 euros.

Lidl unveils a huge selection of drills for the home!

Some drill models at Lidl

Lidl Hit hard again! There is also a drill for professionals with 18V power. This is a very easy machine to use. It has a two-speed gearbox: high and low power.

It is ideal for drilling wood and metal and all wall applications. You can find it on the website of Lidl Priced at 69.99 euros.

For more specific jobs, there are rechargeable screwdrivers that are perfect for work around the house. It is suitable for dry building materials, such as plaster or foam.

And that’s not all! Because there is also a rechargeable screwdriver for dry work, 27.99 euros. Its power is 20 V. There is also stepless speed regulation and a quick stop function.

For ease of use, there is a built-in working LED. Also a quick-release chuck with radial lock and metal sleeve. And that’s not all! Because the device also has 2 bit holders.

Also a soft non-slip handle. Hence it is a must-have device for repairing minor defects in the home. One thing is certain, Lidl Very hard hit with this product.

On the website, the reviews are very positive. There are 5 stars and only positive reviews. Customer says: ” A machine that exceeds all my expectations, I am very proud of it. »

With this selection of products from LidlYou have enough to work with without spending a fortune!