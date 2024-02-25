A study reveals that French women’s favorite foods as spring approaches

A study conducted on TikTok and Instagram reveals the popular diet of French women as the sunny days approach.

Will we succeed in getting rid of physical commands? Nothing is less certain. As sunny days approach, many women begin to monitor their figure again, carefully examining every bulge and every extra kilo. A situation that seems to be exacerbated by the impact of social networks on our perception of ourselves. Far from being left behind, the hashtags #bikinibody and #summerbody still garner many views online, much to the chagrin of bikini defenders. Body positive. The reason? On TikTok, as on Instagram, new slimming “trends” emerge every day, sometimes recommending specific diets, sometimes fasting for specific periods of time. JawaA specialist in medical teleconsultation specializing in weight loss, reveals the techniques preferred by French women to lose a few love handles.

1. Intermittent fasting

With over 134,767 posts and 333.6 million views on TikTok and Instagram, Intermittent fasting is a real social media phenomenon. Note that there are three types of intermittent fasting. The most famous is “time-restricted fasting” which involves fasting for fourteen to eighteen hours per day, reducing the eating window from six to ten hours. On the contrary, “eating-off-eating”, consists of alternating days where one eats normally and days without eating, with two non-consecutive fasting days during the week. Finally, the “5:2” method involves alternating between days of conventional food consumption and two days of calorie restriction.

2. Chrononutrition diet

Less well known than intermittent fasting, the chrononutrition diet nevertheless takes second place on the podium. This involves a very simple method Eat according to the rhythm of the biological clock and it will have positive effects in the long run. Popularized by model Hailey Bieber, the #chrononutrition diet has no fewer than 1,176 videos and 11 million views on TikTok, while Instagram lists 112,114 posts dedicated to the technique.

© Polina Tankilevich/Paxels

3. The ketogenic diet

The “ketogenic” diet, also called “keto,” takes third place. It is a technique that favors foods rich in healthy fats and low in carbohydrates. A study shows that those who try Keto diet Can reduce up to 2 kg. The hashtag #regimecetogene collects 5.6 million views on TikTok and 88,102 publications on Instagram.

4. Intuitive eating

The fourth most popular slimming method among French women is none other Intuitive eating. Very popular in recent months, intuitive eating means eating according to our appetite. He insists that we should be attentive to the food we eat, to our energy, but also to our emotions. This technique will be a good way to return to a healthy diet that suits our body’s needs.

5. Calorie deficit

Finally, A calorie deficit occupies the fifth position in the ranking. The goal is to consume fewer calories than burned to promote weight loss. In total, the hashtag brings together more than 11,092 videos on TikTok and 34,592 on Instagram. This method is more difficult to implement, as it involves knowing your metabolism and your daily energy expenditure. Experts also point out that it can be dangerous if the nutritional balance is not taken into account.

Despite everything, Dr Dr Sophie Albay-Lay Reminder that all these techniques can cause yo-yo effects if they are not combined with healthy eating habits. Before starting the diet, you must first make sure that you have a good plate, knowledge that many people often lack. However, this not only helps to avoid cravings, but also maintains optimal energy levels throughout the day.