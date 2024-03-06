Business

A staggering drop in tax revenue shakes the government

By Julie Ruiz

The ministers of public accounts and economy, Thomas Cazeneuve and Bruno Le Maire, are concerned about France’s budgetary situation.
With taxes coming in lower than expected, the government had to urgently develop its 10 billion savings plan.

“Awakening”, “Surprising”, “Electroshock”… At the top of the state, a statistic completely changed the situation at the beginning of the year. “We have received negative signals on our revenueKnows Thomas Cazeneuve, Minister of Budget. In early 2024, we noted that 2023 tax revenue was lower than the government’s forecast. Last January, Bruno Le Maire already shook his government colleagues during the Council of Ministers. The Minister of Economy announced to him a state budget deficit of 173 billion euros in 2023. That is 2 billion more than the forecast issued by Bursey in November on the occasion of the end of Management Bill (PLFG). However, the text itself represents a deficit reduction of about 6.4 billion compared to the 2023 finance law passed at the end of 2022. This spiral of bad omens for fiscal objectives is explained by the alarming decline in tax revenues observed. , month after month…

