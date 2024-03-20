A Spanish judge accepted his release on bail of one million euros

Dani Alves during his trial in Barcelona, ​​February 5, 2024. D.ZORRAKINO / AP

A court in Barcelona allowed the release of Brazilian footballer Dani Alves on Wednesday, March 20. A player sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for rape can get out by paying a bail of one million euros. The plaintiff’s lawyer Ms.E Ester Garcia, who said “very surprised” And “Very upset”. She announced that she would appeal the verdict “which does not conform to law”seeing “Justice for the Rich”.

To justify its decision, the Barcelona court highlighted numerous conditions governing the possible release of the former star of Brazil’s selection, Barca and Paris Saint-Germain, who appealed his conviction.

At the beginning of the afternoon, it was unclear when Alves or his employees would be able to pay this one million euro amount, and therefore when he would be able to leave prison. In addition to a deposit of one million euros, his two Spanish and Brazilian passports will be revoked and “He shall be prohibited from leaving the national territory”underlined the court in a press release.

Increased risk of leakage

Dani Alves must also remain in detention from January 20, 2023 “Show Every Week” In court and answer “All on Summons” Judicial proceedings between now and his new trial, the date of which is unknown. He will also be forbidden to approach “Less than a kilometer from home” Or “from the place of work” The victim and “to communicate with him in any way”lines the court.

Dani Alves pleaded for his provisional release on Tuesday during a brief closed session before a Barcelona court. The prosecution opposed this request, as the risk of flight was significant. Heard via video conference from the Barcelona prison where he is being held, the former Selecao assured the court that he would not flee, adding that he believed in justice, according to judicial sources.

His lawyer, Ines Guardiola, who proposed a bail payment of 50,000 euros in exchange for his client’s release, recalled for his part that the former player had already served a quarter of the sentence pronounced in the first case. The argument considered by the court, which has so far opposed various requests for the release of the player due to the risk of flight, is considered high considering his financial means.

“Justice is patriarchy and class”

This is the final decision ” Scam (…) We let a person go free when we know he can collect a million euros at any time”Ester García, the plaintiff’s lawyer, announced on Catalan radio RAC1.

The decision was also sharply criticized by the hard-left Sumer party, a member of Madrid’s ruling left-wing coalition. “Dani Alves can wait at home for the final punishment for rape because he has a million euros. Justice is patriarchal and class based. That’s enough! »Sumaran launched in a message on social networks.

Dani Alves was sentenced on February 22 to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub on the night of December 30 to 31, 2022, far less than the prosecution demanded. , who sought nine years in prison.

The court also forced the player to pay his victim 150,000 euros and imposed a five-year supervised release upon his release from prison, as well as a nine-and-a-half-year ban on approaching his victim.

During his trial, the footballer maintained that the sexual relationship was consensual, but his defense was undermined by numerous changes to his version, which were put down by the prosecution.

