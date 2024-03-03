A Spanish influencer describes the horrors in India, three men are arrested

The Spanish tourist managed to reach a patrolling police van around 11pm and was taken to hospital for treatment, police official Pitambar Singh Kherwar told The Times of India newspaper. Mr. Kherwar said that after arresting three people in connection with the attack, the police are looking for other suspects.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital in Dumka and an investigation is underway. The couple, who have a very popular page on Instagram where they describe their journey, also testified through social networks about the ordeal they experienced, especially about the woman. With a bruised face she says: “They beat and robbed us, but not much, because they only wanted to rape me.” The husband was also injured in the mouth. “They put a knife to my neck, told me they were going to kill me. My mouth is destroyed, but Fernanda is in a worse condition than me. »

90 rapes are reported every day

According to official national data, in 2022, India recorded an average of about 90 rapes per day. However, many cases go unreported due to stigmatization of victims and lack of confidence in police investigations. Convictions are rare in India’s overcrowded criminal justice system, with cases stalled for years.