A somewhat special TV program for the 29th day of L1

The league negotiated the schedule for the 29th day with some special timing for teams still competing on the European scene. In order not to overload their calendar, the LFP decided to organize this day because “All points scored are fundamental” for France’s UEFA coefficient. And “Letting France Shine Internationally.”

Lorient-PSG and Monaco-Lille will take place on Wednesday April 24 at 7pm. Prime VideoWhile the match between OM and Nice will be held at 9 pm. Canal + Sport 360 And Canal+ Football. The other clashes on this 29th day will take place between Friday 12 April (Metz-Lens at 9pm) and Sunday 14 April (OL-Brest at 8:45pm).

So the TV programming for Day 29 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats is as follows:

Friday April 12, 2024 at 9:00 p.m Prime Video
FC Metz – RC Lens

Saturday April 13, 2024 at 5:00 p.m Prime Video
RC Strasbourg Alsace – Stade de Reims

Saturday April 13, 2024 at 9:00 p.m Canal+ Sport 360 And Canal+ Football
Stade Rennais FC – Toulouse FC

Sunday April 14, 2024 at 1:00 p.m Prime Video
Havre AC – FC Nantes

Sunday April 14, 2024 at 3:00 p.m Prime Video
Clermont Foot 63 – Montpellier Herrault SC

Sunday April 14, 2024 at 8:45 PM Prime Video
Olympique Lyonnais – Stade Brestois 29

Wednesday April 24, 2024 at 7:00 p.m Prime Video
FC Lorient – Paris Saint-Germain
AS Monaco – LOSC Lille

Wednesday April 24, 2024 at 9:00 p.m Canal + Sport 360 And Canal+ Football
Olympique de Marseille – OGC Nice

