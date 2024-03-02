A slight decrease in the last quarter of 2023

In the last quarter of 2023, the number of vacancies in France showed a slight decrease compared to the previous year. Indeed, seeing a drop of around 0.1% over the quarter and 0.4% over the year, France’s vacancy rate rose to 2.1%.

First, it is important to remember what a job vacancy is. Also called vacancies, vacancies are free positions, existing but vacant, close to vacant, or recently created. Importantly, these positions should involve proactive measures aimed at finding employees who can fill them. The types of contracts offered are CDD, CDI, seasonal and short-term contracts.

That said, it should be noted that all companies with 10 or more workers, in all sectors, are affected by vacancies. The only exceptions are the agricultural sector, temporary work, public employment and private employers.

According to the latest data from the Department of Research Animation, Studies and Statistics (DARES), the vacancy rate in the last quarter of 2023 is about 2.1%, or 0.4% lower in twelve months. Thus, the total number of vacant jobs in the last quarter of 2023 is 331,700 positions, which represents a decrease of 6% compared to the third quarter of the same year.

Sectors where the number of job vacancies has decreased the most

The largest decline in vacancies was seen in the industrial sector, which saw an 18% decline. In addition, the commercial tertiary sector is also experiencing a decline of 3%. Finally, the construction and non-market tertiary sector declined by 2%.

It is vacancies that account for the largest percentage of vacancies in France, at 53%. Newly created positions come second with 25% of the total vacancies. Finally, vacancies represent 21% of the total.

Excluding vacancies, the unemployment rate as defined by the ILO is 7.5% of the active population in the last quarter of 2023. The rate is intended to remain stable compared to the previous quarter of the same year, of which the rate is estimated at 7.4%, a very slight increase of 0.1 point, INSEE indicated on February 13.

For now, we are therefore still far from the 5% unemployment rate that Emmanuel Macron is targeting before the end of his five-year term. Indeed, the head of state wants to achieve full employment in France by 2027. In addition, several measures have been taken, such as Pôle Emploi which becomes France Travel.