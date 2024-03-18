A signature ready to tackle Combauare’s first plans?

Editor-in-chief of Score.fr, I develop a passion for sports through football and Formula 1. I built mine, colored by the influence of the Spanish championship, the great drivers of the 2000s and 2010s, but also by literature and philosophy. Experience between writing and video on the web.

Following FC Nantes’ defeat against RC Strasbourg, the club’s management took a radical decision. Jocelyn Gorvanek may have made an express visit to the Canaries bench as Antoine Combouret has already replaced him, and is a particularly competitive return signing. After his return, the coach can count on the extension of the contract of a very important player for the future of this team.

A challenge set by FC Nantes There are plenty, but above all especially surprising. Sacked at the end of last season following his team’s defeat in the Coupe de France final, Antoine Combourt had to leave his team a few weeks before the end of the season. Replaced by Pierre Aristoy, the former PSG coach saw his successor succeed in maintaining the Canaries. Henceforth, he alone seems to be responsible for this heavy task, and this is not unanimous. In addition to his appointment, Nathan Zeze was extended, highlighting the lack of consistency between the two decisions.

Combore, finally confident for his young players?

Apart from the checkered results achieved by Antoine Combourt at the start of the season, one of the main criticisms leveled at him lies in his management of young players. A fan of veteran players, the now new Nantes coach gave training center players very little playing time. By contrast, Pierre Aristou was particularly famous for this, before losing himself in the last weeks of his mandate.

Extended by the club until 2028, Nathan Zaze could represent an exception to Komboer’s plans. A real hope in this team in perpetual rebuilding, the young central defender shines with his physical strength and ability to win duels in front of his goalkeeper. At 18 years old, the player aligns with the third case in the starting lineup, and hopes to be heard more towards the end of the season and beyond.