A shootout between truckers on a Florida highway has been caught on camera

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Florida, arrest Dylan Nissan BalestineA Virginia trucker is accused of shooting another truck driver on Interstate 75 near the city of Ocala.

The incident was caught on cameraon March 3 on the highway and police were informed that they had gone to Love’s travel stop. Fox News.

The victim was driving a semi-truck southbound on I-75 when Balestine threw a water bottle at his truck, and although he stopped to confront him, he decided not to.

The defendant continued the chase and, in the second encounter, fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle.

An MCSO Facebook post explained that the victim, after slowing down quickly in an attempt to avoid being hit, fired at Balestin because he feared for his life.

Facebook Capture/Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The gunman, 43, then drove to Love’s Travel Stop but, a short time later, drove away and continued south on I-75.

Investigators obtained the information they needed to identify Ballestin and then obtained camera footage from the cab of his semi-trailer.

“The recording clearly shows that he was shooting the victim at two different times,” MCSO said on the social network and clarified: “Balestine is also accused of taking another gun that he pointed at the victim without firing.”

The shooter was located in Ocala on March 6 through the combined efforts of MCSO and United States Marshals Service agents.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Balestin faces charges of discharging a firearm in a vehicle, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and exhibiting a firearm during the commission of a felony.