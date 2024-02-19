A revolution that will change everything? Quickly discover big surprises that may surprise you!

According to the leaked renders, Apple is planning to drastically change the design of the iPhone 16 Pro. Indeed, the brand hasn’t changed much in the design of the iPhone Pro models in recent years. The iPhone 15 Pro has an aluminum frame, but looks similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. This may change with the iPhone 16 Pro.

Leaker Majin Buu, who recently shared a lot of other information about the iPhone 16 series, has leaked what the new iPhone 16 Pro models will look like. The said design rendering looks a bit blurry and we hope it’s not real. As always, take this information with a huge grain of salt.

The image shared by Majin Buu is based on what he heard from his sources. It looks like Apple has merged the three camera circles to create a triangular shaped camera module, which looks somewhat like a fidget spinner. Bu clarifies that this is not the final design, but looks like it.

Another user, @account_clayton, shared another set of images in the replies, showing a camera island without a square base. Majin Buu says the renderings shared by @account_clayton “make a lot more sense.”

While the leak looks incredible and we recommend taking it with a grain of salt, the possibility of an iPhone 16 Pro redesign is not zero. Reports suggest that the regular iPhone 16 will get design changes.

You must decide whether you like the potential design change or not. But given Apple’s approach, we doubt the company would opt for such a design. We agree that there might be some design changes in their works, but it doesn’t look like what was shared in the leaks.

In the past, Apple has followed an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach when it comes to iPhone design. This won’t change radically anytime soon. The current design has become a defining feature of the iPhone line, and Apple may not be ready to part with it just yet.

It’s not just Apple, most smartphone manufacturers seem to have settled on the aesthetics of their phones. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted with an almost identical design to the S23 Ultra, and the Pixel 8 Pro also featured a similar design to the Pixel 7 Pro. Likewise, the OnePlus 12 looks similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 11.

The design of the smartphone should not change with every new iteration. Hardware improvements, new software features and build quality improvements really matter in the long run.