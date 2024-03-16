A remarkable surprise in Dal’Oglio starting at 11 before Bastia!

With Olivier Dell’Oglio at the head of the club, ASSE regained its form and managed to get very respectable results. In the last five meetings, they have 4 wins for 13 points out of a possible 15. Vital statistics that bear witness to the new. Confidence gained by the Greens.

There is only one word left on ASSE’s mind: Podium. While the club, at the beginning of the season, was in trouble, close to relegation, today, Stephanois proved that they have a say in this competition. Fourth in the Ligue 2 standings, the club could see themselves even higher in the standings and the upcoming meeting with Bastia could well contribute to this. The club has also announced the starting XI fielded by the coach and it has many surprises.

Some stints that bring a breath of fresh air

A few hours before kick-off for the match between Corsicans and Stephanois, AS Saint-Étienne unveiled a restructured group. Indeed, many absences at the club are regrettable and Dell’Oglio had to overcome these complications. Hit against Auxerre, Denis Appiah will not feature in Corsica. Lamine Fomba suffered a sprained ankle last week and will also miss the game. Ibrahima Wadji is still in the rehabilitation phase as are Boubakar Fall and Cheikh Fall. To counter this, the Greens technician devised a defensive strategy with a quartet not seen since his arrival at the club. Macon, Batubincica, Nade and Petro will join forces to break up the Corsican attack. A major change in environment also came as a surprise when the launch of 11 was announced. Indeed, Thomas Monconduit, a starter in the previous two matches, will make way for Florian Tardieu who seems to have convinced the coach with his performance in Auxerre. For the other 2 ASSE environments, no changes are planned. Chambost and Mouffek return to their usual positions. The same goes for the attack with the great Cardona, Sissoko and Caffero remaining in attacking positions.

The match against Bastia is an opportunity for the Dell’Oglio group to continue their good run of form. With a shaken squad, we hope for the best, the Greens have to give it their all.