A release date that will shake up video game history, you’ll never guess what an analyst has to say about it!

Grand Theft Auto VI, a highly anticipated video game, is generating a lot of excitement. You don’t have to be a video game expert to come to this conclusion. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, is still the second best-selling game of all time, so it’s no surprise that it’s eyeing a successor.

While the significance of Grand Theft Auto VI’s release is relatively easy to understand, it’s worth paying attention to experts to know just how crucial this moment is for the gaming industry.

You might be missing something… take a look at the GTA VI trailer below.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella called GTA VI the most important thing “to come out in the industry”.

Piscatella explained that 2024 could be a difficult year due to the success of 2023 and the fact that the release schedule for the third and fourth quarters of 2024 remains uncertain.

“Looking out to 2025, if interest rates come down and money becomes a little more plentiful for developers and publishers, we should see a recovery in the development cycle,” Piscatella said.

GTA VI, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Pokemon Legends: ZA, Monster Hunter Wilds and Instinct are some of the big promising titles expected to release in 2025.

He added: “We’re going to see an increase in interest, especially with GTA VI. There’s probably never been a bigger thing to release in the industry, so no pressure. »

As GamesRadar reported, Piscatella previously claimed that this year publishers and developers will simply be trying to “survive”.

It’s a bleak prospect, but one can understand why Piscatella sounds such a warning.

The industry is experiencing massive layoffs. Games are being canceled everywhere. Both of these are sad and regrettable.

We know Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Star Wars Outlaws, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2 are slated for release later this year.

However, it is GTA VI that seems to be the industry’s next big financial success.