A reduction in the amount of this assistance affects many beneficiaries

Whether it’s to help pay rent, or settle a monthly loan payment, Personal Housing Allowance (APL) is eagerly awaited by many families each month. After the change in its calculation formula last January, some beneficiaries have seen a drastic reduction in the amount of this assistance.

In fact, personal housing assistance takes into account the resources of the beneficiary to determine the amount they are entitled to. However, earlier, the calculation of this assistance used to consider the family’s income over a period of two years, which is now quarterly from January 1, 2024.

Thus, the financial resources of the beneficiaries are updated every quarter. Indeed, this measure is specifically intended to help beneficiaries cope with unforeseen events. For this year, a maximum annual income threshold is required to be eligible for this assistance.

Beyond this ceiling, the amount of assistance gradually decreases. For example, for a person living alone and without children, this threshold is capped at 5,186 euros in 2024. In the case of a couple without children, the threshold must be 7,430 euros. Updated every year, this threshold follows changes in income as well as purchasing power.

As a reminder, CAF uses salary, rental income, capital income, alimony, daily allowances for work accidents and occupational illnesses as well as income paid outside France or by an international organization to determine eligibility for APL.

So the principle of this calculation is simple. As the beneficiary’s resources increase, the APL amount decreases. And when the beneficiary’s income decreases, the amount of APL received increases.

Young workers have been particularly penalized by the reduction in APL

This calculation method, implemented from January 1, particularly affects certain sectors of French society, especially young workers. Indeed, a young graduate who started his professional career in 2020 will be entitled to an increasingly less significant APL due to his financial situation which is now considered better.

However, this support is essential for young workers. And although it is entirely possible to receive personal housing assistance and an activity bonus at the same time, their respective amounts are directly linked. In fact, APLs directly affect the amount of activity bonuses.